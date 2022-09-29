Syniverse, Athonet, and Federated Wireless Join Together to Provide a Private Network Solution for Enterprises

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”®, today said it is collaborating with Athonet and Federated Wireless to integrate Syniverse’s Global SIM and Syniverse’s IP eXchange (IPX) solution with Athonet’s and Federated Wireless’ architectures and enable a mobile device to roam between private and public networks. This first of its kind solution built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is available through Federated Wireless’ private network capability.

For more than three decades, Syniverse has been the global leader enabling public or private cellular roaming for mobile devices. Syniverse now extends this capability for mobile devices on a private network to roam onto a public or private network and back again to a private network. This is important because many private networks are deployed as ‘private islands’ without public connectivity. Syniverse’s patented solution extends connectivity beyond the island but also restores it for devices making their return to the island. Many devices in areas such as asset tracking, logistics, and campus networks need to roam freely between private and public mobile networks. Syniverse solves this via a dedicated interoperability solution.

The growing importance of private networks

“It is only with the advent of 5G technology that high speeds have been consistent enough that the desire for private cellular networks has become particularly widespread,” said Juniper Research in their report titled, Why Private Networks Are the Key to Realising Industry 4.0. “Most use cases for private networks are for enterprise connectivity. However, the main value of these networks will be the services carried out on the private networks that would generally not be possible if deployed on a public network.” Private wireless value and growth can be fully met when extending connectivity beyond isolated island deployments.

Logistics is one example which has a variety of operational uses for private networks, regardless of their mode of transport. Both ports and airports require a large amount of goods tracking, and hybrid private networks that extend to cellular public networks enable continued connectivity for these mobile devices. The key benefit in most cases is real-time data feedback to enable automation and real-time data visibility and analytics.

Syniverse said it is initially offering its joint solution with Athonet and Federated Wireless to enterprises in logistics, asset management and tracking, education, and government markets.

How the solution works

Syniverse, Athonet, and Federated Wireless jointly enable an enterprise private network to facilitate Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile devices to be utilized both when in the private network as well as when the device leaves the private network and onto a public cellular network. While in the private network, the device will connect to Federated Wireless’ Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) enabled access points and will register on Athonet’s AWS-hosted private wireless services.

Upon leaving the private network, the connection to the public network is achieved via Syniverse’s Global subscriber identity module (SIM) and Internet eXchange (IPX) solution which ensures successful service via Syniverse’s global roaming partner networks.

Finally, when a mobile device returns to the private network, Syniverse patented technology allows for the device to re-register seamlessly on to the private network even when there is overlapping public cellular network coverage. This is crucial in ensuring the mobile device latches on to private network resources as soon as they become available instead of continuing to be registered on to a public network.

Supporting Quotes

John McRae, President, Carrier, Syniverse

“Syniverse is the leading company that allows more than 800 mobile operators to roam between networks. We are now bringing that capability to thousands of private wireless networks through our partnership with Athonet and Federated Wireless. Enterprises can buy one solution and will get three partners to help build, operate, and connect an enterprise’s private network. For enterprises who want to get started with private networks here is an easily deployable solution which allows full global SIM connectivity integration with public networks thanks to Syniverse, Athonet, and Federated Wireless.”

Simon O’Donnell, President, Athonet USA

“Private networks are ushering in new ways of doing business for enterprises and wireless service providers, and as the leading mobile core provider, Athonet brings the security, reliability, and flexibility they require. This new solution, available on AWS with Athonet, Syniverse and Federated Wireless, will enable customers to more easily implement a private network and quickly take advantage of the benefits.”

Chris Swan, Chief Commercial Officer, Federated Wireless

“The big takeaway here, if you’re an IT or OT leader, is scale and simplicity. Together, Syniverse, Athonet, and Federated Wireless make it incredibly easy to turn on new applications and devices with 5G private wireless with integrated roaming functionality to extend your most important IoT deployments anywhere your teams operate and do business.”

Supporting Resources

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people, so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more www.syniverse.com.

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology, delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices, and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability, and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more http://www.athonet.com/.

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 50 solution and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to advancing the development and deployment of shared spectrum services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and other verticals, with use cases ranging from Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload. For out more www.federatedwireless.com.