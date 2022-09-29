FreeWheel and Comscore Launch Advanced Connected TV Contextual Targeting Capabilities on FreeWheel’s Demand-Side Platform Beeswax

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, FreeWheel and Comscore announced a partnership that expands the Connected TV (CTV) contextual targeting capabilities available through FreeWheel’s demand-side platform, Beeswax. Media buyers using the Beeswax platform now have access to Comscore’s Predictive Audiences and CTV brand protection offering. The new offering will help marketers more easily identify valuable impressions and reach the right viewers in a privacy-forward manner across a fragmented premium video ecosystem.

“This launch signifies a significant step forward for CTV advertising, as we continue to work alongside key industry partners to make programmatic CTV buying a more flexible, scalable and effective experience,” said Soo Jin Oh, Chief Strategy Officer, FreeWheel. “Comscore has the technology, profile data, and scale that Beeswax clients need to target their audiences within relevant content on premium CTV inventory. And, with these capabilities built directly into the Beeswax platform, it’s now easier than ever for buyers to connect with their desired audiences in a brand safe environment.”

The partnership was developed in response to increasing demand from clients for more contextual advertising solutions built for scale and certainty. Investment in contextual advertising across the industry has grown 21% year-over-year, as advertisers seek to better understand the content where they are buying programmatically, according to an IAB study. Accordingly, Beeswax clients are able to leverage Comscore’s taxonomy of attributes, which include Predictive Audiences, contextually driven audiences that cover all major industry verticals, bolstered by FreeWheel’s advanced technology.

The new contextual targeting offering is backed by Comscore’s contextual engine, which profiles hundreds of thousands of topics to provide a highly accurate appraisal of 1,700+ Predictive Audiences, content suitability and brand safety risks. Beeswax users can customize settings based on their unique needs to ensure contextual relevancy and brand safety filters along with cookie-free audience targeting are applied according to the needs of each campaign.

“In today’s landscape, the industry calls for a cohesive way for advertisers to reach their target audiences at scale across all screens,” said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions at Comscore. “We are confident that with FreeWheel’s state-of-the-art technology and Comscore’s innovative CTV brand safety and unique-to-market Predictive Audiences, we will both be able to better support our clients in achieving campaign KPIs.”

Moving forward, FreeWheel will continue developing solutions and building partnerships to optimize the experience for Beeswax users, including those focusing on CTV buying.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing and across the global, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit https://www.freewheel.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.