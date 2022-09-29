SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace Expands with New XDR Integrations for Email, Compliance, and Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced integrations with Armorblox, anecdotes, and Perception Point, adding new Singularity Marketplace applications. The new integrations expand Singularity XDR’s email security, compliance, and cloud detection and triage use cases.

“SentinelOne remains steadfast in our commitment to an open ecosystem approach to XDR,” said Ruby Sharma, Head of Technical Partnerships, SentinelOne. “Organizations should use the solutions that align best with their desired workflows with ease. We’re excited to partner with innovators who broaden our platform, improving enterprise security while providing an integrated Singularity XDR experience.”

Streamlined Email Security and Response with Armorblox

The XDR and email security integration allows Security Operations (SecOps) teams to deepen threat investigations and accelerate responses to business email compromise, financial fraud, and sensitive data loss. Armorblox's behavioral-based email protection adds email-based indicators of compromise and threat enrichment to Singularity XDR. Detected threats are enriched with actionable context, enabling faster response and risk reduction.

“Armorblox pioneers natural language understanding to detect and prevent sophisticated threats, enabling organizations to stop BEC and other financial fraud,” said DJ Sampath, Co-founder and CEO, Armorblox. “Our integration with the SentinelOne XDR platform brings unprecedented threat intelligence from email systems to automate investigation and response to threats.”

Embrace Automated Data Compliance with anecdotes

SentinelOne’s integration with anecdotes provides real-time compliance posture and reporting for Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) teams. With a simple API-based connection, anecdotes collects devices, threats, user MFA configuration and roles to serve as evidence and assess SentinelOne controls against popular compliance frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO-27001, and more. Through SentinelOne and anecdotes, GRC teams can gain additional visibility into compliance status and automate reporting across XDR attack surfaces.

"The future of security compliance lies in reliable, actionable data," said Ryan Lieser, Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships, anecdotes. "We are excited to partner with SentinelOne to lead the data-powered revolution that will transform the entire GRC space. Allowing our joint customers to leverage such an integration is a true testament to that mutual belief."

Extend Detection and Response to the Browser and Cloud Apps with Perception Point

Today's hybrid work models and the shift to SaaS and web-based applications have made browsers and cloud applications adversary targets. The Perception Point integration provides wide visibility into attacks across email, web browser, and cloud collaboration apps.

“The threat landscape is only becoming more complex with attacks threatening organizations across multiple vectors,” said Orit Shilvock, VP Sales, Perception Point. “We’re excited to partner with SentinelOne to protect users from all threat types across their most used communication channels - endpoints, email, cloud collaboration apps, and cloud storage. The joint solution consolidates and simplifies threat prevention and remediation, boosting our customers' security posture while reducing the SOC team’s workloads.”

All integrations are available via SentinelOne’s Singularity Marketplace. For more information visit www.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is pioneering autonomous cybersecurity to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks faster and with higher accuracy than ever before. Our Singularity XDR platform protects and empowers leading global enterprises with real-time visibility into attack surfaces, cross-platform correlation, and AI-powered response. Achieve more capability with less complexity.