DoubleVerify to Provide Third-Party Measurement Tools to Best Buy and Its In-House Media Network, Best Buy Ads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced it is working with Best Buy Ads, the consumer electronic retailer’s in-house retail media network (RMN). Through this work, DV will provide robust measurement tools for both partners of Best Buy Ads and the brand’s own ad campaigns.

“We are excited to work with Best Buy to bring independent, third-party measurement to Best Buy Ads and to Best Buy ad campaigns across the open web,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify. “Our solutions will support Best Buy and its retail media clients, improving overall ad effectiveness, while giving them greater clarity and confidence in their digital investments.”

Retail media is estimated to be a $100 billion opportunity.* A retail media network allows a retailer to give brands access to their customers using the retailer's key assets: first-party customer data and owned media. With the retailer's first-party data, brands can reach in-market buyers at the point of purchase, across formats and owned channels.

DV easily integrates directly onto a retailer’s media properties, ensuring advertisers can evaluate if campaigns are viewable, seen by real people, served in a brand-safe environment, safe from fraud and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT), and appear in the intended geography.

With today’s announcement, Best Buy advertisers who use DV will have access to pre-campaign activation (DV Authentic Brand Suitability, Fraud/SIVT) and post-bid filtering and measurement (DV Authentic AdTM, DV Video Complete, Programmatic Analytics) across Best Buy Ads. DV will also be used by Best Buy for its own programmatically-executed media buys. DoubleVerify’s Publisher Suite will also be implemented across the Best Buy media platform, providing comprehensive protection and granular controls to the retail media network.

“DoubleVerify’s product advancements and partnerships in the retail media sector are further examples of how we are leading the industry in developing innovative quality and performance solutions for emerging digital platforms,” said Zagorski.

