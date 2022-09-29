Rapid Dose Therapeutics to Participate in the Venture Mentoring Services Program in Partnership with Maryland Tech Council and Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service

BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation, is one of five Canadian companies accepted into this year’s Venture Mentoring Services program offered by the Maryland Tech Council (MTC) in partnership with the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in Washington, DC.

The MTC’s Venture Mentoring Services program is a comprehensive, team mentor approach with an ultimate goal to help a company grow faster by providing advice and fostering introductions with federal laboratories, academic and research institutions, biopharmaceutical companies and investors in the BioHealth Capital Region (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia).

“It is an honour to have been selected for this prestigious Mentoring Services program, which will offer us a unique opportunity to introduce our oral thin film technology to top-tier academic and government agencies in the United States by collaborating with our mentors,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO, Rapid Dose Therapeutics. “We are keen to explore the deep expertise our mentors have in helping companies grow and will use the next six months to work with them to strategically set ourselves up for continued success.”

The Company is keen to continue advancing their ambitious plans related to the broad-scale commercialization of the oral thin film technology. RDT is currently working on a number of key initiatives, including:

Global vaccination efforts - The flexibility of the oral thin film technology to deliver vaccines in a format that does not require sophisticated cold-chain storage or needles makes it a novel option to support global vaccination targets, a problem that has been identified as critical based on the experiences of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmaceutical applications – RDT’s oral thin film technology delivers a wide range of active pharmaceutical ingredients. As announced on April 26, 2022, RDT and Skycare Compounding Labs are currently developing medical and dental products for clinical patient applications.

Nutraceutical and vitamin uses – RDT’s QuickStrip brand of vitamin and nutraceutical supplements are distributed and sold through multiple Canadian retail chains.

Over the next six months, the Company will have the opportunity to work with, collaborate and learn from the following three mentors who have been trained to use the well-established Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Venture Mentoring Services curriculum:

Jonathan Kay – Seasoned senior executive and trusted advisor to C-suite executives in the biotech, pharmaceuticals and medical devices sectors. Experienced mentor with significant experience advising and supporting strategy development, implementation and commercialization to companies with innovations that help solve clinical and economic unmet needs in healthcare. Steen Nissen – Results orientated leader in both start-up companies and global organizations and a proven track record of creating and managing strong and motivated teams. He has an in-depth understanding of building start-up companies, of technology development and commercialization, and business development. He has a truly global background with experience in North & South America, Europe, and China/Asia and he has worked extensively with business development in new and emerging markets. Seth Silber – Focuses on advancing clients in the pharmaceutical and healthcare markets, including support with patent settlements, M&A and anticompetitive conduct. He was previously with the Federal Trade Commission.

