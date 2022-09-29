INNIO’s Waukesha Brand Approved as Member of EPA’s Natural Gas STAR Program

INNIO's Waukesha Gas Engines, Inc. has been accepted as a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Natural Gas STAR Program, a distinguished group of businesses facilitating methane emission reduction technologies and processes.

WAUKESHA, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INNIO’s Waukesha Gas Engines Inc. today announced that it has been accepted as a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Natural Gas STAR Program. In joining the program as an Equipment and Service Provider, INNIO becomes part of a distinguished group of businesses that facilitates methane emission reduction technologies and activities while communicating successes and lessons learned to employees and other members.

EPA’s Natural Gas STAR Program offers a platform for equipment and service providers to form cross-functional teams with other member companies to implement and voluntarily document methane reduction activities, creating a permanent record of accomplishments in reducing methane emissions.

“By joining the Natural Gas STAR Program, INNIO is underlining our commitment to implement methane-reducing technologies and practices that support carbon reduction,” said Bud Hittie, President & CEO of Waukesha Gas Engines Inc. and leading the Waukesha product brand. “Today, our rich-burn Waukesha technology enables a more than 90% methane emission reduction compared to other technologies. As the only natural gas engine manufacturer in the Natural Gas STAR Program, we look forward to sharing our current and future initiatives to reduce methane emissions.”

By joining the program, INNIO will have the opportunity to educate and collaborate with Natural Gas STAR Partners on the benefits of using rich-burn engine technology to reduce methane emissions in their day-to-day gas compression operations. The program highlights product and technology achievements in articles, industry journals, technical studies and fact sheets engaging representation from management, EH&S, engineering, supply chain, project planning and Natural Gas STAR principles to reach wider audiences. The program also helps members communicate achievements to shareholders, customers and the public. The program also facilitates information and technology sharing through workshops and other web-based communications to build a strong network with industry peers to stay current on industry trends, initiatives and the latest technologies.

INNIO is relentlessly committed to operating sustainably as demonstrated by INNIO’s Waukesha being accepted in the Natural Gas Star Program, and the INNIO Group – including its Waukesha product line – being awarded a platinum medal by EcoVadis as part of its sustainability performance rating. The platinum medal places INNIO in the top one percent of all businesses evaluated by EcoVadis.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 3,500 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 54,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 80 countries.

INNIO’s ESG rating places it number one of more than 500 worldwide companies in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Waukesha – an INNIO brand

INNIO's Waukesha engines set an industry standard for low emissions, fuel flexibility, and high reliability. Ranging from 335 hp to 5,000 hp, our rich- and lean-burn engines provide distributed gas compression and power generation solutions. The latest Waukesha engine models and upgrades help operators stay emissions-compliant without sacrificing operational excellence such as extended service intervals, fuel flexibility, and increased power. Whether installing power at a site or retrofitting the existing fleet, Waukesha have new and reUp remanufactured engines and parts as well as upgrading kits for conversions and modifications—all backed by OEM warranty and empowered by 115 years of engine expertise.

Waukesha connects with our customers locally for rapid response to their service needs, providing enhanced support through our broad network of distributors and solution providers with parts, services, and digital offerings. INNIO's Waukesha engines are engineered in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and manufactured in Welland (Ontario, Canada).

For more information, visit INNIO’s website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.