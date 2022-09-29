idrive Signs Exclusive Deal With Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idrive celebrates its partnership with South African reseller, Tracker Connect Pty Ltd (Tracker). One year into the exclusive partnership they continue to satisfy the growing demand for Artificially Intelligent (AI), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) in South Africa and neighboring countries. Utilizing idrive’s technology and Tracker’s leading market position the two companies will bring their collective resources, expertise and integrated solutions to the South African market. Idrive is a leading provider of AI software and hardware for highly accurate driver monitoring. Tracker provides top of the line vehicle safety solutions in the South African market.

Since its inception in 2011, idrive has worked to bring innovation into the video telematics space by bringing to market new and advanced solutions that help to solve day to day issues that commercial fleets face. One of the ways idrive achieves this is by utilizing AI on its idrive AI dash camera. Idrive’s embedded proprietary computer vision algorithms and neural network learning systems work hard behind the scenes to deliver driver behavior insights with extreme accuracy. Integrated into a single seamless platform called iris, the idrive solution provides all the information necessary for efficient management of driver behavior and fleet performance.

For the last couple of years idrive has worked to expand its reach globally. “We wanted to expand our market, but it had to be in a way where we can reach more clients but still keep the more personalized, customer-oriented feel that we have maintained throughout the years. This is one of our core values that had to stay with us,” stated Sean O’Neil, CEO of idrive, Inc. The best way to do this was to open a reseller and exclusive partnership program that offered idrive technology to partners. Tracker fit right into this model.

Tracker Connect Pty Ltd is a South African based company who has been providing vehicle recovery and tracking services since 1996. Over the past 25 years, Tracker has built a reputation and business model with the same innovated spirit as idrive, building an automotive ecosystem for the South African market. Now, with over 1 million active subscribers they have been actively looking to expand their services offerings to include a dash camera. The exclusive partnership between idrive and Tracker will bring true AI solutions to fleet owners in South Africa.

“The most obvious benefit of artificial intelligence-enabled dashcams is incident management. However, add facial recognition on the edge, i.e. within the camera, available exclusively through Tracker in South Africa, and you have a solution that provides immediate improved safety for drivers through real-time alerts,” stated Kobus Visagie, Business Solution Executive at Tracker. Mr. Visagie went on to state that “If implemented across delivery and public transportation fleets, to avoid driver misconduct and correct poor driving as it happens, the end result is a reduction in road incidents and ultimately safer roads for all to travel on.”

To learn more about idrive products visit https://idriveglobal.com/

To learn more about Tracker products and service visit https://www.tracker.co.za/

About idrive, Inc.:

Idrive, Inc., is a global leader in Video Telematics and Artificial Intelligence based services for the transportation industry. With over 10 years in the industry and one of the world’s biggest repositories of labeled and verified video data, idrive’s intelligent systems are enhanced by over 11 billion miles of driving data, deep learning and industry insights to produce a leading product that has saved hundreds of lives by preventing collisions through improved driving behavior. Idrive engineers, designs and manufactures all products and technology in-house. For all the latest idrive news follow us: Facebook and Twitter @idriveGlobal and LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/idriveglobal/ or visit our news page at www.idriveglobal.com/blog/