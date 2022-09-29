Kinaxis Publishes Its 2022 Global Impact Report

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, published its 2022 Global Impact Report, outlining milestones achieved across its core Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) commitments; protecting our planet, taking care of people, giving back and building trust through integrity.

Highlights from the report include:

For 2021 (the third consecutive year), Kinaxis achieved carbon neutrality for Scope 1 through 3 GHG emissions, by investing in high-quality carbon offsets.

Initial disclosures under the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Data (TCFD) framework, to bring transparency around climate risks into our reporting.

92% of the Kinaxis team believe that leadership is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Our annual employee engagement survey revealed an 87% overall engagement score, and showed that 90% of team members would recommend Kinaxis to a good friend.

Launched initial iteration of Kinaxis’ Vendor Code of Conduct.

Initiated efforts towards Indigenous allyship in support of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action for business.

Through the Kinaxis Academic Program, in 2021 alone, reached over 3,000 students at leading universities, globally, including giving more than 50 guest lectures.

The Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform provides end-to-end visibility into the users’ supply chain, allowing for multiple, simultaneous scenarios to be run at any time and empowering supply chain planners with the tools to make the best, most sustainable and most economic decisions as fast as possible. Kinaxis’ concurrent planning technology is used by leading brands all over the world to not only automate routine tasks, and improve supply chain resilience but also, to help achieve customer goals of reducing waste, meeting sustainability metrics, and bringing sustainability into supply chain planning.

Last year, Kinaxis joined the United Nations Global Compact, the largest global platform to strengthen corporate sustainability practices, and committed to its ten principles which address areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“Above all else, people matter here. Our focus will always be on creating a better workplace, a better planet, and a better global community,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “One of the fundamental value propositions of our product, RapidResponse, is to remove waste of all kinds from our customers’ supply chains. I am proud of that, the ESG commitments we’ve made, and the milestones we have already achieved. But with great humility, we know that much work and opportunity lies ahead. I look forward to working with our customers, suppliers, investors and all stakeholders to plan for a better future.”

More details on all of Kinaxis’ ESG commitments and initiatives can be found in it’s 2022 Global Impact Report.

