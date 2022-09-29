GK and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Convenience

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, GK and Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company, announced a strategic partnership for Comdata to offer truck stops and convenience store retailers a single point-of-sale (POS) solution that empowers ongoing innovation. The partners will present their cutting-edge technology solutions in tandem at booths #6844 and #6053 at the NACS Show from Oct. 2-4, 2022.

As the industry standard for commercial payments for over 50 years, Comdata is constantly investing in new ways to improve the customer experience. Most recently, the technology provider turned to GK to update the tech stack for its SmartDESQ application. SmartDESQ will now be connected to GK CLOUD4RETAIL via GK OmniPOS.

The integration of GK’s advanced cloud and point-of-sale technology will transform Comdata’s SmartDESQ into a next-generation retail platform. Comdata can now offer the GK omnichannel suite of solutions, enabling truck stops and convenience store retailers to improve the customer experience and drive operational efficiencies.

“At Comdata, we have spent years cultivating strong relationships in the trucking industry, both with mom-and-pop truck stops and with some of the largest major oil chains in the country,” said Matthew Miller, Vice President of Merchant Services, FLEETCOR. “By partnering with GK, we can ensure our customers have access to the most innovative and flexible solutions including POS and payments capabilities, self-checkout kiosks, hardware independence, mobility and much more.”

Working together, Comdata and GK have developed the industry’s most advanced retail platform, simplifying the store environment and driving business innovation. As both companies expand their reach within the truck stop and convenience store industries, they will also continually deliver new value driving solutions, helping retailers thrive by better serving customers.

“GK’s role in convenience and truck stop retailing is growing rapidly,” said Bill Miller, Vice President of Sales, GK. “The ability to process Comdata fleet cards in both the store and forecourt with GK is an industry game-changer. Our partnership and integrated solutions with Comdata will drive significant value to fuel retailers of all sizes, from a single site to the largest enterprises globally.”

GK and Comdata will be presenting their solutions at booths #6488 and #6053 at the NACS Show from Oct. 2-4, 2022. GK will showcase its suite of retail solutions, including omnichannel POS, Self-Checkout, Mobile POS, Self-Scan, QSR, Fuel and Comdata Fleet payments and more.

To learn more, register to meet with the GK and Comdata teams at the NACS Show here.

About GK

GK breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its open CLOUD4RETAIL platform and a broad portfolio based on it, like OmniPOS for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints. Ten of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK, and GK is the fastest growing global POS provider in new installations over the last three years. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdatafuelsolutions.com.