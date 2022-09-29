TRI-BUILT™ Partners With K9s for Warriors, Provides Service Dogs to Veterans

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRI-BUILT™, Beacon’s (Nasdaq: BECN) exclusive brand of roofing products, announced today its partnership with K9s For Warriors. The comprehensive partnership will include the sponsorship of future Service Dogs, the donation of roofing materials, and more services supporting the K9s For Warriors mission of serving our Veterans as honorably as they served our country.

As part of the commitment to giving back to our communities, Beacon has been a longtime supporter of Veterans, annually hosting the Beacon of Hope, which rewards deserving Veteran homeowners and organizations with new roofs. “Our TRI-BUILT roofing products are known for their reliability, and we want Veterans to have the dependable and loyal support of a Service Dog,” said Jonathan Bennett, Beacon’s Chief Commercial Officer. “K9s For Warriors’ mission aligns with our values that put people first and strive to make every day safer for our employees, customers and communities.”

With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. Each month, Veterans arrive at K9s For Warriors to take part in a three-week, in-house training program at no cost to Veterans. K9s For Warriors provides a trained Service Dog, housing, all meals, equipment, veterinary care, and training in a welcoming environment that provides essential peer-to-peer support. As the Service Dog is already trained prior to being paired with the Veteran, the three-week training period teaches the Veteran how to work with their Service Dog, and to facilitate the bonding necessary for the two to be a successful team. To date, K9s For Warriors has graduated more than 750 K9/Warrior teams and rescued 1,500 dogs.

“We are honored to become a part of the Beacon community in support of their efforts to raise awareness of Veteran assistance programs,” said K9s For Warriors CEO Rory Diamond. “Our work would not be possible without generous sponsorships and awareness of our mission created with partners like Beacon. We look forward to developing a multifaceted partnership together with Beacon that helps us save more Veterans and Service Dogs.”

K9s For Warriors is a non-profit organization determined to end Veteran suicide, providing highly trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. K9s For Warriors save two lives with each match – a rescue dog, and a deserving Veteran.

Learn more about Beacon’s values-based Corporate Social Responsibility: https://www.becn.com/2021-CSR-Report.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University’s OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs’ ability to help mitigate their Veteran’s symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans’ mental health and contributing to policy-level reform. The organization’s facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL), Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL), Gold Family Campus (Alachua, FL), Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas), and K9s For Warriors at Heidi’s Village (Phoenix, AZ). Learn more about K9s For Warriors: https://k9sforwarriors.org/.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.