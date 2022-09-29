Summit Health and CityMD Unveil New Logo Designs, Distinctively Connecting Primary, Specialty, and Urgent Care

NEW YORK & BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinforcing a shared commitment to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care, Summit Health and CityMD today unveiled new brand logo designs that uniquely feature a shared pictorial mark, symbolizing a beacon of care to support patients at every step of their care journey.

The modern new design mark, made up of four intersecting arrows, represents Summit Health and CityMD’s joint commitment to paving the way for a new kind of health care that puts patients in the center. In a category that can often feel complex and difficult, the brands strive to guide patients to access high-quality, connected care. A campaign landing page, including a brand video, can be viewed at this link.

“ Since first merging in 2019, Summit Health and CityMD have both evolved greatly – from playing a central role in pandemic care to expanding in new places and new providers – while increasingly working effectively as a single, connected care team,” said CEO Jeff Alter. “ We want to showcase how we’ve grown to serve our patients — and the strong connection between Summit Health and CityMD. Our patients should know that no matter where they come to see us, they will find high-quality care for all their needs, from everyday primary care to specialized and urgent care.”

The brand refresh is part of a continued investment in building and growing the two brands to serve patients in distinct but connected ways. To deliver a more simplified experience for patients going forward, all primary and specialty care will live under the Summit Health brand, and urgent care under CityMD. As the company grows, it will continue to consolidate its portfolio under these two brands.

“ Summit Health is our primary and specialty care brand, and CityMD is our urgent care brand. Together, we support patients at every step of their care journey, connecting the dots to make it easy for them to access high-quality care and a better experience. From care right now to care for a lifetime, we’re here for our patients,” said Matt Gove, Chief Marketing Officer.

Developed in partnership with the consultancy firm Lippincott, the new logos, visual systems, and brand voices emphasize the unique part that each brand plays in care delivery and in the lives of patients, with the aim to introduce patients to a full spectrum of care offerings across one connected care team.

Over the course of the next 24 months, the new brand identities will come to life across over 370 physical locations in the New York metropolitan area and Oregon, digital platforms, and a multichannel marketing campaign.

Summit Health helps patients with all of their primary and specialty care needs. Whether it’s getting annual checkups, raising a family, or prioritizing healthy aging, Summit Health works as a team to deliver care that helps patients make the right choices and stay a step ahead of any issues. Exceptional doctors are committed to providing the best care and supporting patients over a lifetime. And if patients ever need urgent care, they can walk right in to CityMD, whose providers are part of our connected care team. Together, Summit Health and CityMD have over 2,800 providers across 370+ locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon. To learn more, visit summithealth.com.

CityMD is the go-to neighborhood urgent care for whenever life happens. Sometimes great care can’t wait, so CityMD has convenient locations that are open 7 days a week, 365 days a year. From visits with our board-certified doctors to rapid lab tests, patients can always expect quick and quality care. And if patients need a follow-up for primary or specialty care, CityMD can refer them to the exceptional doctors at Summit Health, whose providers are part of our connected care team, or to providers in their community. CityMD has 150+ locations in the New York metropolitan area. To learn more, check out citymd.com.