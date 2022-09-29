Nymbus Forms Hurdlr Partnership, Enabling Business Banking Clients to Equip Customers with Suite of Expense, Invoicing, and Accounting Capabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, announces a partnership with Hurdlr, a modern business expense, invoicing, and accounting API tool built for growing businesses. The integration will enable Nymbus business banking clients to equip small- to medium-sized businesses with the capabilities needed to operate their businesses seamlessly.

“Nymbus clients are poised to meet the growing needs of their business customers frictionlessly by offering the right tools at the right time,” said Larry McClanahan, Chief Product Officer at Nymbus. “Delivering functionality that supports tax services, invoice management, and bookkeeping means business customers can conduct all financial tasks in a single application.”

The service will go live in late October within Locality Bank’s digital customer experience. Locality is built on Nymbus’ modern cloud-native core banking system, with an open API architecture. This framework provides the seamless integration of Hurdlr and additional capabilities designed to support Locality’s mission of building an ecosystem that empowers local businesses to maximize their potential through the right mix of personal and digital.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Nymbus to help accelerate business banking capabilities for their current and future clients,” said Raj Bhaskar, CEO and Co-Founder of Hurdlr. “Whether sending invoices or delivering real-time reporting to bookkeeping and banking, it is all about achieving the business owner's dream of having everything in one place."

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market and supports the creation of new digital banks and the modernization of legacy infrastructure. Nymbus was most recently named to CB Insights’ Fintech 250 list of the most promising companies for “Core Banking & Infrastructure.”

About Nymbus

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate growth through new routes to market. This includes a full suite of banking technology applications available to modernize and optimize existing channels, and the operational resources to get to market quickly with a full-scale digital bank immediately positioned to capture new niche customer segments. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.

About Hurdlr

Hurdlr is a rapidly growing fintech startup whose APIs, SDKs, and apps help small businesses quickly overcome obstacles to year-round accounting, bookkeeping and income taxes. The company's white-label enterprise solutions allow fintechs, financial institutions, and other platforms supporting these small businesses to seamlessly embed robust invoicing, expense tracking, financial reporting, accounting, and income tax features. To learn more, visit https://www.hurdlr.com.