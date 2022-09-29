Spectrum Chemical Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with DFE Pharma to Provide BioHale® Brand Products for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., a leading global provider of specialty, fine and cGMP chemicals, as well as laboratory equipment and supplies, has entered into a new U.S. distribution agreement with DFE Pharma, a global leader in pharma and nutraceutical excipient solutions.

Announced at BioProcess International, part of Biotech Week Boston, the new agreement bolsters Spectrum Chemical’s raw material offerings for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Under the terms of the agreement, Spectrum Chemical will market and distribute DFE Pharma’s BioHale® Sucrose and BioHale® Trehalose Dihydrate excipients, which are essential ingredients used in the manufacture of biologics including several COVID-19 vaccines.

The addition of DFE Pharma’s excipients complements Spectrum Chemical’s broad offering of chemical ingredients for bioprocessing. This includes Spectrum Chemical’s proprietary line of bioCERTIFIED™ chemicals, which are packaged in cGMP-compliant facilities and include extensive quality control processes, expanded testing and certifications. Spectrum Chemical also is the North American distributor of ANGUS-branded TRIS buffers for cell culture and bioprocessing applications, as well as inorganic salts from Macco Organiques, s.r.o. for parenteral drug manufacturing.

“With the addition of DFE Pharma products to our portfolio, we can now provide more than 90 percent of all raw materials required for upstream and downstream bioprocessing. As a global provider of specialty and fine chemicals, we have built a reputation delivering product excellence for more than 50 years,” said Jim Luchsinger, Vice President of Business Development for Spectrum Chemical. “Adding the BioHale brand to our extensive portfolio expands our capacity to provide the highest-quality bioprocessing chemicals for R&D, scale-up and production, helping biopharmaceutical manufacturers comply with regulatory requirements for new drugs and therapeutics, as well as speed time to market.”

Ulrich Deutschmann, Chief Commercial Officer at DFE Pharma, explained, “As a company dedicated to providing high quality excipients for biopharmaceutical applications, at DFE Pharma we are very excited to grow our relationship with Spectrum Chemical. Combining DFE Pharma’s BioHale portfolio of high purity excipients with the expertise in biologics by Spectrum Chemical makes for an ideal partnership that ensures a further distribution of these critical ingredients to market.”

About DFE Pharma

DFE Pharma is a global leader in pharma- and nutraceutical excipient solutions. We develop, produce and supply high-quality functional excipients for use in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries for respiratory, oral solid dose (OSD), ophthalmic and parenteral formulations. Our excipients are used in numerous medicinal and nutraceutical products including COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Our excipients play an essential role as fillers, binders, disintegrants, and in stabilizing active ingredients for release predictably and effectively into the patient’s system. With more than a century of experience and around 450 people worldwide, we are serving over 5,000 customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Headquartered in Goch, Germany, DFE Pharma is committed to supporting (bio)pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies in their journey to improve patients’ lives, driven by our purpose your medicines, and our solutions. Moving to a healthier world.

Learn more at www.dfepharma.com or follow us on social media.

About Spectrum Chemical

Celebrating more than 50 years in business, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. is a leading global provider of fine chemicals, laboratory equipment and supplies serving more than 120 industries in 70 countries. The company offers more than 250,000 products in laboratory, scale-up and bulk quantities including the largest selection of USP-NF-FCC-BP-EP-JP chemicals in the world. The company’s capabilities include extensive analytical testing of its products in three state-of-the-art facilities as well as provides scientific documentation with supply chain transparency and change control required for quality-driven industries. For more information, visit SpectrumChemical.com.