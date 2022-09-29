Satellogic Signs Three-Year Agreement with Government of Albania to Access Dedicated Satellite Constellation.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, announced today that it has reached a three-year agreement with the Government of Albania to develop a Dedicated Satellite Constellation. This unique program derives from Satellogic’s Constellation-as-a-Service model and will provide Albania with responsive satellite imagery capabilities across its sovereign territory.

Satellogic’s unique offering enables municipal, state, and national governments to manage a fleet of satellites over a specific area of interest and develop an EO imaging program at unmatched frequency, resolution, and cost. Satellogic will enable ​​Albania to address pressing issues involving agriculture management, illegal crops, illegal construction activity, traffic management, wildfire monitoring, border security, and environmental monitoring through high-quality imagery with country-wide capacity at a cost-effective price point.

Albania will have priority access to two satellites, which will be named “Albania-1” and “Albania-2”, that are expected to join Satellogic’s fleet in its upcoming satellite launch with SpaceX.

“With the Dedicated Satellite Constellation, Satellogic will accelerate Albania’s participation in the New Space Economy. Additionally, these satellites will provide unprecedented, country-wide situational awareness via the best data from space,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. “Albania is aiming to develop its involvement in the space community by leveraging the power of high-resolution satellite imagery, and we’re excited for the opportunity to support the country’s ambitions as well as its duties as a member of NATO.”

Through Satellogic’s cloud infrastructure, Albania will have access to responsive tasking, analysis, and dissemination of critical insights and information. Satellogic will facilitate training of remote-sensing specialists within the Albanian Government to assist in the analysis and dissemination of satellite-derived products to various ministries in the country and build the capacity of the Albanian space economy.

Today’s news follows Satellogic’s recent announcement of a contract to monitor all subnational protected areas on the planet through the new GREEN+ Jurisdictional Programme. As part of this agreement, Satellogic will collect high-resolution satellite imagery over all the Earth’s forests until 2025, allowing individuals and organizations to accurately monitor the compliance of signatory jurisdictions to avoid deforestation.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data of high-resolution images and analytics through its information platform to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: https://satellogic.com/investors/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic and include statements concerning Satellogic’s strategies, Satellogic’s future opportunities, and the commercial and governmental applications for Satellogic’s technology. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by, an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Satellogic’s ability to scale its constellation and to do so on Satellogic’s projected timeframe, (ii) Satellogic’s ability to continue to meet image quality expectations, to continue to enhance the capability of its network of satellites and to continue to offer superior unit economics, (iii) Satellogic’s ability to become or remain an industry leader, (iv) the number of commercial applications for Satellogic’s products and services, (v) Satellogic’s ability to address all commercial applications for satellite imagery, changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Satellogic operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Satellogic’s business, (vi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (vii) the risk of downturns in the commercial launch services, satellite and spacecraft industry, (viii) the risk that Satellogic and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Satellogic’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (ix) the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (x) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Satellogic’s products and services, and (xi) the risk that Satellogic is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.