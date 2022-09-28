MAPFRE Insurance and Massachusetts Department of Transportation recognize Highway Assistance Program operators

Patrol operators from the MAPFRE Insurance Highway Assistance Program pose with leaders from MassDOT and MAPFRE Insurance. Far left: MassDOT Highway Chief of Operations and Maintenance Joe Foti. Center: Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and MAPFRE President and CEO Jaime Tamayo. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAPFRE Insurance and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) today recognized patrol operators from the MAPFRE Insurance Highway Assistance Program. MAPFRE President and CEO Jaime Tamayo, Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler and MassDOT Highway Chief of Operations and Maintenance Joe Foti thanked the three fleets that make up the program, the Highway Assistance Patrol (HAP), Emergency Service Patrol (ESP) and Incident Response Operators (IRO), for their exceptional service.

MAPFRE Insurance is the leading auto insurer in Massachusetts and the exclusive sponsor of the Highway Assistance Program, which helps protect and assist drivers along 34 major routes in the state, regardless of their insurance carrier and free of charge.

Since first partnering with MassDOT in 2003, Highway Assistance patrols have covered over 26.7 million miles and responded to over 660,000 incidents. In 2021 alone, the fleet of 57 vehicles responded to over 44,000 roadside events to assist motorists in need. HAP operators cleared 19,408 incidents, the ESP operators cleared 20,772 incidents and the IROs cleared 3,916 incidents. This reflects an overall increase of over 9% year-over-year. Operators provide a host of different services, including changing flat tires, fixing minor mechanical problems, providing gas, providing emergency medical help and removing debris from the road after an accident.

“We at MAPFRE could not be more proud to sponsor this public service in partnership with MassDOT,” said Tamayo. “I am thrilled to be able to recognize the dedication of the Highway Assistance Program fleet drivers, who go the extra mile to help drivers in need.”

“MassDOT is proud of the Highway Assistance Program and the excellent service provided by our fleet operators,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “MAPFRE is a longtime and valued partner, and today’s recognition demonstrates MAPFRE’s strong support of the program and its drivers.”

