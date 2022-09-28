Pre-Launch Fête Celebrates Upcoming Debut of CasaWire and Expansion of The Wires Digital Marketplace Portfolio of Apps

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investors, industry insiders, and special guests will experience a sneak peek into the future of digital retail for the home, design, and décor industries this week at a pre-launch fête for the upcoming launch of the CasaWire app. FashWire and GlossWire CEO and Founder Kimberly Carney is expanding the Wire Holdings, Inc. portfolio with the debut of CasaWire, an innovative marketplace that will unlock new inspiration for home, design and décor, and is hosting the celebration in Los Angeles, a city that has long dominated the interior design industry. The addition of CasaWire to the Wire Holdings portfolio of apps is the next natural expansion. Carney’s award-winning and revolutionary FashWire and GlossWire B2B2C platforms already connect hundreds of global fashion and beauty brands with thousands of global consumers.

“Using the latest technology, with CasaWire we have the opportunity to revolutionize the home and décor industry the way we did for emerging and established fashion and beauty brands with FashWire and GlossWire,” stated Wire Holdings, Inc. Founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “The value proposition of this new vertical is threefold; for home décor brands CasaWire will increase their audience of educated, passionate and knowledgeable buyers, for interior designers, the marketplace will bring new customers that appreciate design and value high quality products, and, for consumers, CasaWire scours the world to find brands that are beautiful, sustainable, high quality and align with their design preference.”

Alongside Carney, Wire Holdings tech and celebrity visionary Advisory Board Members, including Netflix’s Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith, will present a sneak preview into the highly curated marketplace with first to market features such as Shop the Room which pairs interior designers and brands to reach their customers with their products in the context of a designed space.

“As a luxury-driven real estate agent with an interior design background, I see the need in the market for the CasaWire platform,” stated Amanza Smith, Wire Holdings, Inc. Advisory Board member, Designer and Netflix’s Selling Sunset Cast Member. “The consumer is seeking a seamless, real-time experience to discover home and décor finds that suit their space while fantasizing about the ability to work with the premier designers in the world to personalize their homes,” Smith continued. “Shop The Room gives the consumer a 360-degree way to explore the best pieces to decorate their homes through the lens of interior design giants like Jonathan Adler.”

Innovation is a primary component of each platform in the Wire Holdings portfolio. “Wire Holdings, Inc. is powered by the belief that by using the best technology and data, our platforms use personalization to connect the consumer directly with the best brands they desire, globally,” stated Carney. “Our goal with CasaWire, and all of our web and mobile- based platforms, is to create unparalleled immersive experiences,” continued Carney.

“Our AI and AR strategy focuses on leveraging machine learning to better process, analyze and interpret our data – leading to overall improvements in our user experiences and breakthrough transformations in the fashion, beauty and home décor space,” stated Hooman Hamzeh, Wire Holdings, Inc. Development Partner, Advisory Board Member, and DevelopingNow CEO. “Leveraging the deep data-driven knowledge already established within the FashWire and GlossWire platforms will give the new CasaWire vertical an immediate leg up for its 2023 launch.”

“When we explore the possibilities that deploying these AI and AR solutions have in the fashion space, we will be able to explore the endless possibilities for our portfolio of global fashion designers. We begin to imagine virtual runway shows, try-on tools and enhanced personalized shopping experiences which further deliver to both our brands and consumers a way to connect on our platforms,” stated FashWire Head of Brand Strategy, Sebrie Springs. “With the use of technology, and our global portfolio of emerging and established fashion brands from around the world, FashWire nurtures partnerships between brands and consumers. I can see how intimate of a connection CasaWire will make between the two as well.”

“FashWire and GlossWire have always been at the forefront of allowing the consumer to unlock and discover the best in fashion and beauty with interactive, engaging and innovative experiences. With the launch of GlossWire during the pandemic we were solution-driven from the outset, understanding that the marketplace’s primary purpose of connecting the end consumer directly with a premier portfolio of beauty brands was an immediate demand that needed to be met globally,” stated GlossWire Head of Brand Strategy, Samantha Yanks. “Seeing firsthand the product discovery and awareness GlossWire provides to our consumer community, for both our established and emerging brands, and to watch GlossWire grow so quickly and continually rank in the Top Charts on the App Store confirms there was a demand that needed to be met in the beauty and grooming space. CasaWire will undoubtedly do the same for the home and décor industry.”

With an already established pre-launch base of brands and relationships with interior designers, CasaWire is poised to connect consumers to the value of both. For emerging up-and-coming brands, CasaWire acts as an incubator supporting them with a premier direct-to-consumer product platform, a position many lack access to. For established brands, CasaWire is a solution to expand their customer bases and engagement.

About Wire Holdings, Inc.

Wire Holdings has two high-growth B2B2C platforms: FashWire and GlossWire. The company is redefining the way fashion and beauty brands interact with consumers by giving its customers a truly frictionless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. Both platforms are two-sided marketplaces with a mission to reframe the fashion and beauty industries by leveraging technology to provide consumers an opportunity to discover and shop worldwide fashion and beauty brands while delivering our brands critical real-time feedback. Through its market-leading apps and web-based platforms, FashWire and GlossWire customers can shop a curated edit of over 50,000 products, sourced from more than 600 global emerging and established brands. In Q2 of 2023, the company is launching CasaWire with the same compelling platform catering to the home and décor $700B global market, with a back-door wholesale B2B addition between manufacturers, interior designers and brands. CasaWire has already secured more than 100 home and décor brands for its platform. The company is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, retail and tech spaces. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store.

Important Note to Editors:

Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as FashWire and GlossWire. You may also direct your audience to our website at www.fashwire.com and www.glosswire.com. We can be found @casawirehome @fashwire and @glosswirebeauty on social media.