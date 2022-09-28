Brierley and Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS Win at Loyalty360 Awards

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brierley, internationally recognized as an industry leader in customer loyalty, announced today that their company and their client Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS each received first-place (Platinum) awards in their respective categories during the 2022 Loyalty360 Customer Loyalty Expo.

Brierley’s Platinum win in the “360 Degree Loyalty Providers” category reflects Brierley’s commitment to its clients and to providing successful, profitable loyalty solutions. At the Loyalty360 Expo, Brierley was also honored to receive “Best in Class” awards in the “Agency & Strategy” and “Technology” categories.

“We were very pleased to receive the top recognition in our category, and of course we congratulate our client Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS as well,” says John Pedini, Chief Marketing Officer at Brierley. “These awards showcase the quality of Brierley's services and our commitment to ensuring our clients have profit-driving loyalty solutions that cultivate lifetime customer loyalty.”

Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS received first place (Platinum) in the Program Partnerships category in honor of the Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program. Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program was recognized by the best in the industry as a superb customer loyalty solution, and Brierley is proud to have collaborated to create and tailor the program for Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS unique customers.

“On behalf of Bal Harbour Shops, we could not be more honored to receive the Platinum Award for our ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program,” stated Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard, Collaborative Innovator General and ACCESS Founder at Bal Harbour Shops. “We’re dedicated to providing our customers with the best luxury loyalty membership program in the industry and we will continue to celebrate our members with unique and memorable experiences.”

The winners of the Loyalty360 Awards were announced on September 21, 2022, during the annual Loyalty360 Customer Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, NC.

The Loyalty360 Awards are the most coveted awards in customer loyalty. With an emphasis on objectivity, the Loyalty360 Awards recognize brands that are building lasting and profitable relationships with customers. Brands of any industry from around the world with a customer loyalty strategy, initiative, or program are eligible to be nominated for the Loyalty360 Awards.

For over 30 years, Brierley has helped clients achieve award-winning customer loyalty solutions. If you are interested in creating an award-winning customer loyalty solution for your brand, please reach out to Brierley at the Loyalty360 Expo or visit www.Brierley.com to learn more.

About Brierley:

Brierley is the industry leader in transforming loyalty around the world. Our focus is turning client challenges into successful and profitable loyalty program solutions. Brierley brings together innovative thought leadership, unparalleled expertise, and advanced technologies to help brands win customers’ hearts and minds. In addition to our evolutionary platform LoyaltyOnDemand®, Brierley offers the full breadth of services to drive unprecedented loyalty success: program design, strategy, research, analytics, customer insights, creative and digital solutions.

Experts you can count on.

Technology you can trust.

Success you can measure.

Brierley is headquartered in Frisco, TX, with offices around the globe. For more information on Brierley, visit www.brierley.com.

About Bal Harbour Shops:

Opened in 1965 by retail visionary Stanley Whitman, the family-owned Bal Harbour Shops was the first all-luxury fashion center in America featuring high-end retailers in a tropical, open-air setting. The first to make lush landscaping a key part of the design, Bal Harbour Shops features tropical plants and orchids, waterfall features and koi ponds and a variety of palm trees for shade. Bal Harbour Shops is uniquely positioned across from the Atlantic Ocean offering a serene visual aesthetic like no other luxury shopping destination. The historic Bal Harbour Shops, known for its curated retail as well as the emotional connection to its tenants and customers is the global leader in luxury shopping destinations.

For more information visit the Bal Harbour Shops website. https://www.balharbourshops.com/