The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Opens Applications for the 2023 Research and Preservation Grants Program

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® announced that applications are officially open for its 2023 Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants program. The program provides four grants annually to music institutions, musicologists, researchers, nonprofit organizations and individuals around the world who are enhancing and preserving Latin music heritage.

Grants offered by the Latin GRAMMY Foundation fall into two categories:

Two (2) Research Grants for a maximum amount of $5,000 each , which fund projects focused on historical research, folklore and anthropology of Latin music genres.

, which fund projects focused on historical research, folklore and anthropology of Latin music genres. Two (2) Preservation Grants for a maximum of $5,000 each, which support projects aiming to archive and preserve the heritage of Latin music.

Applications from qualified candidates will be reviewed by a committee of experts from Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula and the United States. Four applicants will each receive a grant with a maximum value of $5,000.

“Our Latin Music Research and Preservation Grants program proudly continues our mission to further international awareness of Latin music and its creators, by providing much needed monetary resources to study and preserve Latin music,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy®. “Each year we are tasked with the immense honor and responsibility of facilitating these opportunities, and we look forward to all new submissions.”

Since its inception in 2015, the program has awarded more than $155,000 in grants supporting 32 projects worldwide.

Link to apply, guidelines, and examples of past project winners are available by clicking here. The materials can be submitted in English, Spanish or Portuguese. The deadline to apply is November 20, 2022, by 11:59 p.m. ET. If you have any additional questions email us at LGCF@grammy.com and/or visit www.latingrammyculturalfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION:

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy® in 2014 to further international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture. The Foundation provides college scholarships, educational programs and grants for the research and preservation of its rich musical legacy and heritage, and to date has donated more than $7.6 million with the support of The Latin Recording Academy’s members, artists, corporate sponsors and other generous donors. For additional information, or to make a donation, please visit latingrammyculturalfoundation.org, Amazon Smile or our Facebook page. And follow us @latingrammyfdn on Twitter and Instagram, and at Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation on Facebook.