KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Westlake Automobile Receivables Trust 2022-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to eight classes of notes issued by Westlake Automobile Receivables Trust 2022-3 (“WLAKE 2022-3”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of auto loans.

WLAKE 2022-3 will issue eight classes (Class A-2 consists of A-2-A and A-2-B) of notes totaling $1.158 billion. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement of 40.70% for the Class A-1, Class A-2, and Class A-3 notes, through 10.50% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement will consist of subordination (except for the Class E notes), overcollateralization, a reserve account and excess spread.

This transaction represents the third term ABS securitization in 2022 for Westlake Services, LLC (“Westlake” or the “Company”). The Company has issued 28 subprime auto loan ABS securitizations since May 2010. Most of Westlake’s borrowers have experienced prior credit difficulties and generally have credit bureau scores ranging from 500 to 700. Loans are originated through independent and franchise dealers and segmented into 3 credit tiers (Standard, Gold and Platinum) each based on a borrower’s credit bureau score. Westlake also utilizes a proprietary model to calculate a customer factor for each loan.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool, and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Westlake, as well as periodic due diligence calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

