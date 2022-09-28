American Integrity Insurance Encourages Floridians to Prepare for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Integrity Insurance Company, Florida’s premier property insurance company, is closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian and will deploy its disaster response team as needed. Located in Tampa, the Company is uniquely situated to help impacted customers quickly recover from storm damage as the storm is poised to make landfall along Florida’s west coast.

American Integrity encourages those in the path of the storm to heed the guidance of local officials regarding the need to evacuate. While wind is certainly a major concern with a Category 3 storm and the tornadoes it can spawn, the most deadly element associated with hurricanes is storm surge and flooding. The hurricane adage of “hide from wind and run from water” certainly applies to Ian.

“Our Catastrophe Response Team has been mobilized and is ready to deploy as soon as it’s safe after Ian makes landfall in our state,” says Bob Ritchie, President and CEO. “We encourage all Floridians to remain vigilant and stay aware of the track of this storm to keep their families as safe as possible.”

For customers who experience damage to their home due to Hurricane Ian, American Integrity advises them to file a claim as quickly as possible by using their online Claims Portal or by calling 1-844-MyAIIC1. On the online Claims Portal, policyholders can access their information 24 hours a day to:

File a claim

Check the status of their claim

Locate their Claim Adjuster’s contact information

View their date of inspection, if needed

Upload important documents

“Our Claims Department stands ready to help guide our customers through the claims process, and help them get their homes back to normal as quickly as possible,” says Jon Ritchie, Chief Operating Officer. “During this stressful time, we want our policyholders to know that we are here for them before, during, and after the storm.”

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aiiflorida.com, call 866-968-8390, or connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About American Integrity Insurance Group (American Integrity)

American Integrity Insurance, the fifth largest Florida domiciled residential property insurer, has in excess of 300,000 customers and is represented by more than 1,000 independent agents. The Tampa-based company offers sound, comprehensive and innovative property insurance solutions, including Binding arbitration, Integrity Select, traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, coverage for older owner-occupied homes with Integrity Select, condominiums, manufactured homes, dwelling fire, umbrella, golf cart, X-Wind policies, cyber coverage, and watercraft coverage.