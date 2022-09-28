PulteGroup Named One of the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced its recognition among the Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. This is PulteGroup’s third consecutive year being named to this prestigious list, ranking #32 in 2022.

“ We are grateful for our dedicated team members who have made us a Best Workplace for Women for the last three years. This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on their feedback and everyday experiences at work,” said PulteGroup Senior Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Hairston. “ Having a diverse workforce is critical to our success, and we are strongly committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued.”

The Best Workplaces for Women list is determined through the analysis of anonymous survey responses from over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. In this survey, 94% of the women at PulteGroup said the company is a great place to work. This is 4% higher than the benchmark set by the Top 100 Companies in the U.S. in 2022.

“ Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “ These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

This recognition is one of several workplace accolades that the company has recently received. In 2022, PulteGroup was named among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® (#43), Best Workplaces in Construction (#2), Best Workplaces for Millennials™ (#33), and PEOPLE’s Companies that Care (#3).

To learn more about PulteGroup’s culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.