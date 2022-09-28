Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Symetra One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra today announced that Fortune® magazine and Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, have recognized Symetra as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™. The ranking is based on analysis of confidential survey feedback representing more than 7 million employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the U.S.

Highly competitive, the Best Workplaces for Women list is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

Led by CEO Margaret Meister and a gender-balanced senior leadership team, Symetra was Certified™ by Great Place to Work® earlier this year, with 90 percent of employees saying it’s a great place to work — 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are honored to receive this widely regarded recognition. Symetra’s vision to be the most inclusive insurance company begins with our people. We want to be an employer of choice for women. We demonstrate our commitment to that goal through pay equity, gender inclusive benefits and leave programs, and flexible work options — and we proudly reflect it across our entire organization and our senior leadership team,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Anne-Marie Diouf.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20 percent of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are — both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

To learn more about working at Symetra and current opportunities, visit https://www.symetra.com/about-us/careers/.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.