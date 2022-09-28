Major Energy Firms Join Appalachian Energy Future

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three additional major energy companies have become members of Appalachian Energy Future (https://appalachianenergyfuture.org), joining a growing list of industrial leaders committed to supporting the development of a regional vision and framework for a broader clean-energy ecosystem in the Appalachian region of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Appalachian Energy Future is aiming its efforts towards educating local & regional leaders and groups on the benefits of tri-state hub development and addressing important policy, regulatory and related topics.

DT Midstream, Southwestern Energy and Williams have joined this alliance that connects companies from the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors with community leaders and regional stakeholders to support the advancement of an equitable energy transition that can create opportunities for the region to flourish.

“Our alliance provides a common ground for stakeholders to come together and join forces for a successful transition to a clean energy hub that can become a magnet for new industrial development,” said Michael Docherty, executive director of Appalachian Energy Future. “The opportunity to become a national model for a clean-energy ecosystem relies upon all industries working together toward this common goal. I’m excited to expand our collaborative base with these new members.”

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada.

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN) is one of the country’s leading natural gas producers, working to responsibly secure the role of natural gas in a lower-carbon future through large-scale asset development in the two premier U.S. natural gas basins.

Williams (NYSE: WMB), one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the country, has operations across the natural gas value chain, including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines and handles approximately 30 percent of the nation’s natural gas used every day for clean-power generation, heating, and industrial use.

“The widening expanse of industries committed to nurturing a clean-energy ecosystem is exactly the nexus we need to move the Appalachian region toward a cleaner environment and a more robust economy,” Docherty said.

About Appalachian Energy Future

Appalachian Energy Future (AEF) is an industry-led alliance of companies in the energy, industrial, manufacturing and other sectors, business and community leaders, and others who have come together to advance and drive interest in a regional hub for hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage in the Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia tri-state area.

Alliance members include DT Midstream, EQT Corp., Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum (including its affiliate MPLX), Mitsubishi Power, Shell Polymers, Southwestern Energy, U. S. Steel and Williams.

For more information on Appalachian Energy Future, please visit AppalachianEnergyFuture.org.