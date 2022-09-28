Arrcus Extends Partnership with VMware to Transform Telco CSP Networks for the Delivery of Next-Gen Enterprise Services from the Edge to the Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, today announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize their 5G infrastructure quicker and deliver new enterprise services more efficiently and with greater flexibility.

The Arrcus ACE platform is now certified as a VMware Ready Telco Cloud Infrastructure solution and available in the VMware Marketplace. Arrcus ACE interoperates with the VMware Telco Cloud Platform to enable communications service providers to accelerate the deployment of 5G workloads and more.

“Programmability of the network extends beyond the RAN. With today’s announcement, Arrcus’ ACE switching and routing platform has completed further certification with VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform and enables service providers to increase the monetizability of their 5G networks and extend them to the edge,” said Ray Mota, CEO and principal analyst at ACG Research. “This builds upon further capabilities that Arrcus and VMware began demonstrating at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year.”

The Arrcus ACE platform is highly programmable and secure, available in a flexible array of consumption options like VMs, containers and software on white-boxes. ACE supports solutions like FlexMCN that dramatically simplifies multi-cloud networking for telcos and CSPs, providing secure connectivity across cloud instances. Arrcus ACE is complemented well by VMware Telco Cloud, which is a single platform where service providers can run and manage all their containerized network functions (CNFs) and virtualized network functions (VNFs) in a multi-cloud edge.

“Arrcus ACE solutions running on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform can transform telco networks for delivery of next-gen 5G services from the edge to the cloud,” said Stephen Spellicy, Vice President of Product Marketing and Solutions for VMware’s Telco & Edge Cloud. “Our partnership with Arrcus will equip telecom operators to offer solutions like multi- and hybrid cloud connectivity at the edge where low latency is required.”

Today, Arrcus also announced that it is extending a “Fast Path” membership for VMware Telco Cloud ecosystem partners seeking to join Arrcus’ PACE partner program. Going forward, certified VMware Telco Cloud partners will be offered an accelerated path to join Arrcus’ PACE program, including instant approval and onboarding. All PACE ecosystem partners enjoy benefits ranging from solution validation, access to technical/training resources and go-to-market support.

“Arrcus is delighted to expand our partnership with VMware targeted at telcos and communications service providers seeking to launch transformative new services that can help them improve their top line,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “Our partnership with VMware is also significant because it appeals to our mutual ecosystem partners that want to leverage both our platforms.”

Customers interested in learning more about Arrcus ACE with VMware Telco Cloud can download the latest solution brief. VMware Telco Cloud ecosystem partners seeking to take advantage of the fast-track PACE offer can contact an Arrcus PACE representative here.

