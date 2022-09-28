WellSky® Joins National Coalition Committed to Standardizing Social Determinants of Health Data Sharing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced it is taking a significant role in the national effort to increase access to and facilitate sharing of social determinants of health (SDoH) information across care settings. WellSky’s commitment will be recognized later today at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

The “Sync for Social Needs” coalition will unite HL7 International, Rush University System for Health, Tufts Medicine, Riverside Health System, SCAN Health Plan, Sanford Health System, BayCare, Geisinger, and the Veterans Health Administration to standardize sharing of the types of patient data screened for, collected, and integrated on social determinants of health like food insecurity.

As a member of the coalition, WellSky will evaluate and plan to pilot the integration of specific social needs screening tools in electronic medical record systems. Additionally, the leading standards bodies — from the National Quality Forum and the National Committee for Quality Assurance to the Joint Commission — will work with participants to scale this approach across more standards-based tools that lower clinicians’ burden to screen for social needs.

“Too many Americans are facing social barriers that prevent them from living their best, healthiest lives,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “Making it easier for healthcare and community-based care providers to communicate and collaborate using technology will go a long way toward ensuring more people have access to not only medical services but also the essentials like food, housing, and transportation that contribute to whole-person health.”

It is well documented that more than 60% of our health is impacted by social factors like access to food, jobs, childcare, and housing. The WellSky Social Care Coordination solution provides an infrastructure that integrates social supports into healthcare delivery through a comprehensive national directory of social services and predictive analytics for assessing social risk. With a national database of more than 400,000 social service organizations and networks of 20,000 community- and home-based providers — including the majority of the nation’s Continuums of Care (CoCs) and Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) — these tools empower payers and providers to improve health equity and outcomes through targeted interventions that address socioeconomic barriers to health and wellness.

Learn more about how WellSky is transforming healthcare and community care at WellSky.com.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.