Billings Federal Credit Union Selects Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Platform To Enhance Credit Decisioning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced today that Montana-based Billings Federal Credit Union has chosen to implement Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit decisioning platform. The credit union aims to lend deeper, increase automation and make advanced credit decisions through Scienaptic’s fair, inclusive, and compliant AI platform.

Billings Federal was established in 1935 as a federally chartered credit union. In its over 80-year history, they have continued to grow to $189MM in assets serving over 11k members in Yellowstone, Big Horn, or Carbon Counties, Montana. Billings Federal offers its members a wide range of financial products and services and focuses on simplifying its members’ lives and helping them achieve financial success. Scienaptic’s platform will enable the credit union to streamline its credit decisioning and drive higher approvals and automation.

“We have been serving our members for over 80 years and want to keep making efforts to improve the quality of our members’ lives by delivering the best financial services,” said Tom Boos, CEO of Billings Federal Credit Union. “Scienaptic's platform will automate and streamline our decisioning, increase credit approvals and give our underwriters a powerful tool to increase efficiency and focus on complex loan applications. Additionally, the platform will help us understand our members better, deliver personalized loan decisions, and deliver an exceptional credit experience.”

Correspondingly, Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, said, “We are thrilled to announce that Billings Federal Credit Union has selected our AI-powered credit decisioning platform. Our platform will help them increase approvals and credit access in the community of Montana and achieve the right balance between growth and risk management.”

About Scienaptic AI

​Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Whether credit union, auto lender, bank, or fintech, Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform enables lenders to constantly improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions, helping them reach a greater number of borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often, without increasing risk while addressing all Regulatory aspects especially Fair lending and explainable adverse actions.

For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai