State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company Selects Origami Risk Core Platform for Medical Professional Liability Policy, Claims and Billing Administration

CHICAGO & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company (SVMIC), a physician-owned mutual providing medical professional liability insurance to healthcare providers in several states, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SaaS P/C platform to support its policy administration, claims management and billing processes.

“Our policyholders trust us to provide superior professional liability insurance coverage, strong legal defense, and support services that are fast and reliable,” said John Mize, President and CEO at SVMIC. "We believe the tools Origami provides will bring exciting new dimensions to our capabilities, including streamlined workflows and enhanced member service."

“We’re delighted that SVMIC has selected our versatile, true SaaS insurance technology solution for underwriting, billing and claims administration,” said Christopher Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “Over the years, we have consistently helped our clients drive efficiencies and improve performance through a steady stream of innovation and by tailoring our tools and functionality to their individual needs. Origami provides the property and casualty market with modern, scalable technology to help carriers drive speed to value.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company (SVMIC)

SVMIC was founded by physicians in 1976. Today, the company provides medical malpractice insurance to over 20,000 physicians and advanced practice providers in Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Mississippi. Recognized as one of the leading malpractice carriers in the country, SVMIC provides outstanding defense, first-class service, and continues to be 100% owned and led by physicians. For more information, visit www.svmic.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.