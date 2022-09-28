AiAdvertising Signs Multi-Million Dollar Agreement with Fintech Unicorn to Empower its Upcoming Launch

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders, today announced it has signed a multi-million dollar agreement with a fintech unicorn. Through the collaboration, AiAdvertising will implement its Campaign Performance Platform (CPP) to empower the fintech’s upcoming launch.

AiAdvertising’s CPP is the industry’s first cloud-hosted subscription-based Ad Management solution that enables brands and agencies to easily plan, create, predict, execute, scale, and measure digital advertising campaigns. It is an end-to-end, comprehensive solution.

“Today’s announcement is especially noteworthy because this win represents our largest contract to date,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “This is the ideal opportunity for us to showcase the efficiencies of our platform to direct-to-consumer brands that are looking to deploy large budgets at scale without having to add headcount. We look forward to working closely with the fintech’s team as they bring their financial service products to the market.”

The partnership will demonstrate how brands can easily leverage AiAdvertising’s CPP to eliminate the need for multiple vendors and consolidate their need for audience targeting, creative automation, campaign activation, and real-time performance metrics into one single point of truth.

“Our goal is to become the ‘must have’ solution for today’s CMOs and marketing leaders as they look to successfully build their brands,” added Hug.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company that is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders. We are focused on eliminating waste and maximizing the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

