UiPath to Collaborate with Microsoft on Vision for the Future of Automation in the Cloud

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it is engaging with Microsoft to build best-in-class automation experiences and integrations between the two strategic partners. Microsoft Azure is a preferred cloud platform for UiPath, including the UiPath Automation Cloud™, while UiPath is a preferred enterprise automation partner at Microsoft.

UiPath and Microsoft will collaborate and innovate together to bring automation solutions powered by Microsoft Azure to market, creating a powerful value proposition for customers seeking to enhance productivity by using UiPath automation capabilities within Microsoft Office. Today, UiPath is available to purchase directly in the Azure Marketplace and via private offers and will integrate with Microsoft Power Platform by early 2023.

Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group at Microsoft, will address the live audience at Forward via video to describe how the partnership will further democratize automation.

“At UiPath, we strongly believe that automation is the future of work and is transforming how enterprises conduct business,” said UiPath Co-Founder and Co-CEO Daniel Dines. “Our UiPath Automation Cloud is core to our vision as a company, and we are seeing more customers select cloud as the basis for their automation journeys. This would not be possible without our great partnership with Microsoft and its Azure platform, our preferred cloud. Together, we are helping customers realize and achieve the business value of automation at scale. We are excited to work alongside Microsoft to deliver substantial, integrated cloud offerings.”

UiPath, in collaboration with Microsoft, has developed more than 80 best-in-class integrations that are available to joint customers out-of-the-box. The robust and comprehensive integrations within the UiPath business automation platform span across Office 365 and Teams in Modern Work; Power Platform and Dynamics 365 in Business Applications; and Cognitive Services and SQL Azure in the Azure Data and AI solution areas. As part of the strategic partnership, Microsoft is committed to helping UiPath and joint customers expand upon these market-leading integrations in the Microsoft platform and offerings.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform is a leading, easy-to-use, scalable, and open platform that allows everyone – from RPA developers and testers to citizen developers and business users – to work alongside software robots and achieve better business outcomes.

“UiPath Automation Cloud™ on Azure delivers the UiPath platform and allows customers to deploy unattended robots quickly without IT, resources, or infrastructure, while the Microsoft Cloud enables organizations to reach their full potential by relying on an integrated and open cloud platform that spans six critical areas—security, infrastructure, digital and app innovation, data and AI, business applications, and modern work,” said Guthrie.

UiPath and Microsoft will collaborate to integrate UiPath cloud products and services with a range of Microsoft commercial cloud services, publish UiPath products on the Azure Marketplace, and jointly market industry-specific solutions, among other activities.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.