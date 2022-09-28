Inmarsat and Teledyne Controls Partner to Support Airline Digital Operations Across Europe as Part of Iris Programme

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inmarsat today announced a new technology partnership with Teledyne Controls, a leading manufacturer and innovator of aircraft data management solutions, to enhance and support airlines’ digital operations across Europe as part of the ground-breaking Iris air traffic modernisation programme.

The partnership will see the integration of Inmarsat’s SB-S platform, powered by its global ELERA satellite network, with Teledyne’s Aircraft Interface Device (AID+)-enabled GroundLink Comm+ communication system and third-party Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) software, currently installed on over 14,000 aircraft with 200 airlines. Combining Inmarsat and Teledyne’s innovations into one comprehensive, end-to-end solution will help bring real-time IP connectivity to aircraft across Europe.

This partnership means more airlines can reap the benefits – from reduced delays, fuel savings and reduced carbon emissions, to better situational awareness for pilots – achieving greater return on investment (ROI), which is critical as the aviation industry looks to continue its recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joel Klooster, Senior Vice President of Aircraft Operations and Safety at Inmarsat Aviation, said, “Inmarsat is excited to partner with Teledyne to optimise our airline customers’ operations even further through next-level innovation. For airlines, the combination of technologies across a wider choice of airframes through retrofit, will enable more accurate flight tracking and a reduced environmental impact, while passengers will benefit from fewer delays and shorter flight times. All of this means Inmarsat’s customers can get a great return on investment on their technologies, bolstering their bottom line.”

Teledyne Controls’ technologies offer advanced capability in automatic data exchange, accelerating data transfers between airborne systems, ground-based equipment, and the cloud – as well as transferring critical data while in-flight. This includes continuously sending avionics data to support flight data monitoring and aircraft tracking, offering operators consistent, near real-time updates on selected data.

In addition, Inmarsat and Teledyne will integrate and test with commercial ‘off-the-shelf’ EFB applications from a variety of third-party partners. Demonstrating applications collaboratively, such as real-time multi-source meteorology, System Wide Information Management (SWIM), flight profile optimisation, and electronic document management for crew, will validate further the commercial advantage of connected aircraft to airlines.

Jim Jackson, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Teledyne Controls, said, “By leveraging Inmarsat’s ELERA network and SB-S platform through this partnership, we are able to extend our capabilities and the innovations they bring to customers even further. Our combined technologies will promote sustainability for the airlines through optimisation with real-time data to the flight deck and the ground. Now more than ever, we want airlines to be able to reap the rewards of their investment in technologies, and we are thrilled to be working with Inmarsat to deliver this for our customers.”

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat delivers world leading, innovative, advanced and exceptionally reliable global, mobile communications across the world – in the air, at sea and on land - that are enabling a new generation of commercial, government and mission-critical services. Inmarsat is powering the digitalisation of the maritime industry, making operations more efficient and safer than ever before. It is driving a new era of inflight passenger services for aviation, while ensuring that aircraft can fly with maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, Inmarsat is enabling the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling the next wave of world-changing technologies that will underpin the connected society and help build a sustainable future. And now Inmarsat is developing the first-of-its-kind, multi-dimensional communications network of the future, ORCHESTRA.

In November 2021, Inmarsat and Viasat announced the planned combination of the two companies, to create a new leader in global communications. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.

ABOUT TELEDYNE CONTROLS

Headquartered in Southern California, Teledyne Controls LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY). Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, distribute, and analyze aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airline, airframe, and military customers.

To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com