Roadie and Fanatics Team Up on Local Next-Day Delivery to Sports Fans

ATLANTA & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roadie, an Atlanta-based crowdsourced delivery platform, and global digital sports platform Fanatics announced a new partnership that will put a significant selection of licensed sports merchandise in the hands of fans faster than ever before. Fanatics customers in several cities across the U.S. can now order gear for many of their favorite teams and players with local next-day delivery.

This new partnership will utilize Fanatics’ vast warehouse and distribution center footprint to fulfill customers’ orders with local next-day delivery enabled by Roadie. Fanatics’ industry-leading licensed sports merchandise assortment, with options for all members of the family, features teams and players from hundreds of the top leagues and sports and entertainment properties including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WWE, NCAA and more.

“It's all about giving Fanatics' customers choices. The combined cutting-edge tech and distribution capabilities of Roadie and Fanatics will now create a local next-day delivery option for fans that are craving their gear on a moment’s notice,” said Marc Gorlin, Roadie’s founder and CEO.

“Ultimately, this partnership with Fanatics is ushering in a new era in the delivery and logistics industry. They call it a ‘supply chain’ because there are so many links in an item’s journey from manufacturing to the customer. We’re eliminating 2-3 links in that chain by enabling Fanatics to deliver directly from distribution centers to their end customers,” said Gorlin.

“Fanatics is incredibly excited to partner with Roadie and bring our customers the merchandise they crave faster than ever before,” said Lonnie Phillips, Chief Customer Officer, Fanatics Commerce. “We place a continued emphasis on optimizing the fan experience, and this latest partnership with Roadie directly contributes to achieving that ultimate goal.”

Local next-day delivery with Roadie is currently available on select products to Fanatics customers in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Jacksonville, with more cities being added in the future. To order an item for local next-day delivery, shop online at Fanatics.com and add any item labeled “Next Business Day Shipping” to your cart.

Roadie is the sole local next-day delivery solution across all of Fanatics’ U.S. fulfillment centers.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS Company, is a crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie works with consumers, small businesses and enterprises to enable scheduled, same-day and urgent delivery in passenger vehicles across the U.S. With more than 200,000 drivers nationwide, Roadie reaches more than 20,000 zip codes – the largest local same-day delivery network in the nation. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.

About Fanatics

Fanatics, Inc. is the ultimate one-stop sports fan destination that ignites and harnesses the passion of fans and maximizes the presence and reach for preeminent sports partners globally. Leveraging long-standing relationships with more than 900 sports properties, a database of more than 80 million consumers worldwide and a trusted brand name, Fanatics is furthering its innovation across the sports landscape by building the leading global digital sports platform, complete with offerings including licensed merchandise, physical and digital trading cards and collectibles and online gambling and iGaming.

For additional information please visit www.fanaticsinc.com.