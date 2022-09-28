Rotunda Capital Partners Invests in Canter Power Systems

BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) has invested in Canter Power Systems (“Canter” or “the Company”), a Generac Power Pro Premier dealer and one of the largest independent installers of home standby power generators in the U.S. Canter represents Rotunda’s sixth platform investment made from Rotunda Capital Partners Fund II/II-A, L.P., which held its final close in December 2020.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Canter Power Systems provides homeowners with innovative backup power solutions, end-to-end professional installations, and ongoing maintenance and support services. Canter is a multi-state residential generator installation provider for multiple national retail and major utility partners. Over the last 20 years, Canter has helped tens of thousands of homeowners install reliable backup power solutions to protect their homes and families from unavoidable power outages.

“This transaction continues Rotunda’s focus on finding unique and valuable family- and founder-led firms using our thematic sourcing approach with our 18th platform investment,” said John Fruehwirth, Managing Partner at Rotunda.

“We look forward to working alongside the Canter team to expand upon the Company’s comprehensive solution capabilities, enter new geographies and product categories, and pursue add-on acquisitions,” added Bob Wickham, Partner at Rotunda.

Brian Lopatka, a third-generation Canter family leader, will serve as CEO of Canter going forward.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Canter Power Systems family,” said Lopatka. “From our first meeting, it was clear that Rotunda recognized the foundation and strong culture we have built, and the continued success our company can achieve. Through this partnership, we plan to expand geographically, enter into new markets, and continue to support the growth of our longstanding channel partners.”

“Our investment thesis is that greater storm activity, decreased electrical grid reliability and increased loads on home electrical systems will drive adoption of backup generators, as well as solar and battery systems,” said Ryan Aprill, Principal at Rotunda.

Ken Canter, founder of Canter Power Systems, who will continue to serve as a special advisor to the Company, stated, “I am excited to have found a partner in Rotunda and to transition the business that I have spent my career building, to my son-in-law Brian, and the wonderful team we have collectively built.”

About Canter Power Systems

Canter Power Systems is a Generac Power Premier Pro dealer and one of the largest independent installer of home standby generators in the U.S. Canter Power Systems’ solution capabilities include residential backup generator systems, battery storage technology and preventative maintenance and residential field services. Canter Power Systems has a long list of accomplishments, including being Home Depot’s largest national residential generator installer since 2007, being named Home Depot Service Provider of the Year in 2022, and receiving the Generac Industry Excellence Award in 2021 and 2022, all while maintaining Generac’s Power Premier Pro Status since 2016. For more information, visit www.canterpowersystems.com

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.