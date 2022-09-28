NextGen Healthcare Chosen by Oak Orchard Health to Enable Whole Person Care

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Oak Orchard Health, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) based in Brockport, New York, has chosen NextGen® Enterprise as its electronic health record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) solution. Serving over 30,000 patients at 12 locations, the FQHC provides comprehensive care to local families and the farming community. The organization will utilize a full suite of NextGen Healthcare solutions including NextGen Virtual Visits™, NextGen Mobile, NextGen® Patient Experience Platform, NextGen® Population Health and electronic dental records – all managed in the NextGen Secure Cloud powered by Amazon Web Services.

Oak Orchard Health chose award-winning NextGen Enterprise to facilitate integrated care in a streamlined provider workflow and to offer its patients a user-friendly interface. The health center also sought to deploy a cohesive and scalable solution that could help improve organizational efficiencies, boost cross-functional communication, and automate processes. Oak Orchard Health will be leveraging NextGen Healthcare’s advanced services model designed to help FQHCs focus on providing quality patient care, eliminating technology burden and increasing provider satisfaction.

NextGen Healthcare is a leading technology partner and trusted advisor for FQHCs that collectively manage nearly 40% of the patient population in centers across the U.S. Additionally, in November 2021, the company announced the launch of NextGen® Community Health Collaborative (NCHC), a first-of-its-kind national initiative to offer data benchmarking, comparative analytics and reporting services, plus a forum for members to connect and share best practices to advance the mission of community health.

“For decades, NextGen Healthcare has worked with FQHCs across the country, allowing us to develop a deep understanding of their needs as well as the challenges these organizations face,” said Mike Hofmeister, vice president, primary care market solutions at NextGen Healthcare. “Our integrated platform empowers clinicians by offering insights at the point of care, enabling FQHCs to deliver whole-person care, often to some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

“Oak Orchard Health continues to lead the path toward an integrated delivery model for its patients and team members. NextGen Healthcare will assist with operating a single integrated Electronic Health Record platform for the delivery of care,” said Karen Kinter, interim chief executive officer, Oak Orchard Health.

To learn more about NextGen Enterprise, visit nextgen.com. For insight into the challenges facing FQHCs, read this independent study conducted by Porter Research and commissioned by NextGen Healthcare.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Oak Orchard Health

Originally founded in 1973, Oak Orchard Health has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated health center with multiple locations providing health care services including primary care, pediatric care, vision care, dental care, behavioral health, as well as nutrition and outreach services for everyone located in the communities they serve. Oak Orchard Health is a recognized patient-centered medical home and 501(c) nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in the towns of Albion, Alexander, Batavia, Brockport, Corfu, Hornell, Lyndonville, Medina and Warsaw, New York.