ResoluteAI integrates IEEE Metadata into its Foundation Scientific Research Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ResoluteAI, the research platform for science, announced today the addition of metadata from IEEE peer reviewed content to its Foundation service. With over 400,000 members spread across 160 countries, IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, with content dating back to 1884, including over 200+ journals and over 4 million conference papers. This represents approximately 30% of the world’s literature in the electrical and electronics engineering and computer science fields, making IEEE an invaluable resource for scientific research across multiple industries.

“IEEE publishes many peer-reviewed journals that cover the intersection of engineering and other domains including biotechnology, telecommunications, power and energy. Publications related to the life sciences include IEEE Transactions on Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics, and IEEE Reviews in Biomedical Engineering. We believe access to this information for our Foundation customers will be of tremendous value,” said Steve Goldstein, CEO of ResoluteAI.

IEEE peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings are now discoverable within the ResoluteAI platform, enabling IEEE subscribers to link through to access the full-text at the IEEE Xplore digital library. To complement the robust metadata that is provided by IEEE, tags from other taxonomies and controlled vocabularies will be applied by ResoluteAI’s tagging engine. These will include MedDRA, RxNorm, and OMIM, among others, so researchers can more readily find and analyze the most relevant content. Faceted searching will be supported just like Foundation’s other aggregated datasets. By connecting IEEE content to other sources such as patents, clinical trials, tech transfer, and FDA datasets, science-driven organizations can more intelligently guide their decision-making, increase the thoroughness of their research, and accelerate their time to market.

