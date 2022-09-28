Novata and K2 Integrity Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Investment Firms Validate ESG Initiatives

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for the private markets, and K2 Integrity, a leading compliance and risk advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership to bolster K2 Integrity’s ESG advisory offering. As part of the partnership, Novata will provide K2 Integrity with access to its industry-leading, proprietary data collection and management software to streamline the processes in K2 Integrity’s new, first-of-its-kind ESG Fund Certification solution. The partnership will also enable K2 Integrity to customize its solution and offer different certification types that align with regional jurisdictions.

“Today, appropriate measures of risk have expanded to include ESG considerations, since many ESG metrics directly affect how a company performs and, in turn, its financial value,” said Josh Green, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Novata. “We are very pleased to partner with K2 Integrity on their ESG certification program that will help investors, regulators and other stakeholders have confidence in their assessment of the ESG programs of leading investors.”

K2 Integrity’s ESG certification program provides managers with independent, rigorous analyses of their products to certify they are compliant with local ESG regulations and deliver on their ESG targets as advertised to help address the industry-wide issue of greenwashing. This offering builds on the company’s longstanding reputation for assisting clients in addressing all forms of risk and meeting regulation and compliance requirements. Novata’s software platform provides customers with a clear starting point for selecting relevant ESG metrics and offers painless data collection into a secure database, along with analytics to inform investment decisions and reporting capabilities for key stakeholders.

Andrew Rabinowitz, Co-CEO of K2 Integrity added: “The need to validate and quantify ESG initiatives has never been greater. We believe that there is increased demand for transparency, oversight and strong ESG practices from stakeholders, regulators and the investment community to address important issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability, and strong governance, and combat accusations of greenwashing. It is great to partner with Novata, the premier ESG data management software provider, on our industry leading ESG certification solution, which will help managers and funds verify to investors and regulators that their offerings are in fact aligned with what is being advertised.”

K2 Integrity’s ESG Certification solution combines analysis of companies’ disclosures with its own independent investigative research to assess if managers and funds are compliant with how their products are advertised as well as jurisdictional regulations. The solution also assesses if the proper ESG targets have been set and if those targets are being met.

To learn more about the K2 Integrity’s ESG certification solution visit www.k2integrity.com/en/newsroom/news-releases/k2-integrity-launches-first-of-its-kind-esg-certification-program.

To learn more about Novata and it ESG data tracking tools, please visit their website at www.novata.com.

About Novata

Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps GPs and private companies navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a unique technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting relevant metrics, clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 brings together deep subject matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today’s issues while also planning for the future. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., London and Abu Dhabi and more than 400 employees globally, K2 has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.