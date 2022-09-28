OutSystems and UiPath Announce Intelligent Automation Partnership to Help Customers Improve Productivity and Operational Efficiency

BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, and UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced a partnership to combine the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform with OutSystems high-performance low-code. Together, they will enable customers to securely and intelligently automate core business processes and applications, while saving time, improving efficiency, and delivering transformational app experiences.

The partnership integrates solutions and services with a new connector that allows UiPath software robots to be managed from within OutSystems applications. The best-of-breed approach helps prevent vendor lock-in and maximizes ROI.

“Low-code application tools combined with intelligent automation are in high demand by organizations that want to improve business processes and drive transformational outcomes. With pressures to quickly adapt to ever-changing environments, organizations are focused on simplifying and speeding up development to get to the benefits of reduced costs and improved productivity. Using the latest automation strategies and tools, teams expect these tools to be seamless,” said Maureen Fleming, IDC’s Program Vice President of intelligent process automation research. “Through the new connector and partnership, UiPath and OutSystems are helping customers execute a seamless automation strategy.”

Through the partnership OutSystems and UiPath shared customers can:

Orchestrate automated processes end-to-end across departments and systems of record for maximum performance.

Reduce development times and rapidly deliver composite apps with easy-to-use design interfaces and native integration to accelerate operational efficiency, productivity, and ROI.

Easily incorporate advanced technologies like AI and ML into business processes to automate document understanding, image analysis, language analysis, and comprehension.

Enrich app testing with enterprise-grade RPA to reduce errors and speed up quality checks by automating manual application testing.

“The pressures of digital transformation are creating a mandate for all kinds of organizations to make smarter, more efficient workplaces and effortless experiences for customers,” said Rui Pereira, Vice President of Global Channel at OutSystems. “Our high-performance low-code development approach, combined with the power of UiPath automation, provides our joint customers with a proven roadmap to higher-order efficiency gains. The result of this integration enables IT leaders to bridge the talent gaps of their teams in order to accelerate innovation and generate massive value for their organizations.”

“More than half of large enterprises today have four or more simultaneous automation initiatives1 - and this number is only expected to rise over the coming years,” said Dhruv Asher, UiPath Senior Vice President of Alliances and Business Development. “Our partnership with OutSystems will be integral to serving this growing market demand and enabling our joint customers to deploy complex automation at scale.”

Organizations like Redington Gulf and Tysers are already realizing the benefits of UiPath and OutSystems for extending legacy systems, orchestrating inter-departmental automations, incorporating predictive models, and implementing customer, vendor, and partner portals. Angus Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer at Tysers, said, “By using OutSystems with UiPath robotic process automation for TConnect, our new policy lifecycle management system, we’ve been able to simplify and automate workflows with governance, improving our response times 60% while saving 400 hours per week.”

To learn more about the partnership visit: https://www.outsystems.com/partners/technology-alliance/uipath/ and https://www.uipath.com/solutions/technology/outsystems-automation.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 600,000 community members, 400+ partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

1. Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022, report https://start.uipath.com/rs/995-XLT-886/images/2022_Trends-Automation_Accelerates.pdf