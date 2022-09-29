EPTAM Precision and Sterling Join Forces to Become the Partner of Choice for Medical Molding Customers

NORTHFIELD, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPTAM Precision Solutions (“EPTAM” or the “Company”), a Frazier Healthcare Partners (“Frazier”) portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Sterling Manufacturing (“Sterling”) and their wholly-owned subsidiary Albright Silicone (“Albright”). Sterling is a component manufacturer headquartered in Lancaster, MA specializing in plastic injection molding and Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) molding serving the Medical Device, Molecular Diagnostics, BioPharma, Consumer Electronics and Aerospace & Defense markets.

In addition to further bolstering EPTAM’s presence in the life sciences, biopharma and broader medical device market, the transaction expands and further diversifies EPTAM’s capabilities, offering customers a single partner of choice to solve their plastics manufacturing requirements. Albright brings an exciting new capability into the EPTAM portfolio with their expertise in silicone injection tooling fabrication and molding. With Albright sitting only minutes down the road in Leominster, MA, the combined molding expertise of Sterling and Albright will allow EPTAM to serve as a one-stop shop for medical customers requiring both thermoplastic and LSR injection molded components.

Founded in 1981, EPTAM is an outsourced manufacturer of medical device components, implants, single-use medical disposable, biopharma and diagnostic devices, as well as other high-precision surgical device components. The Company has expertise with polymer machining, precision metal machining, injection molding, laser cutting/welding and metal injection molding, which the company targets to open later this year. Additionally, EPTAM offers a wide range of value-added services such as process validation, design-for-assembly, cleanroom assembly, laser cutting/welding equipment and process development, rapid-prototyping, and technical program management solutions. EPTAM has over 500 employees with operations in New Hampshire, Colorado, New Jersey, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Michigan.

EPTAM’s CEO, Mark Kemp said, “By welcoming the professionals from Sterling and Albright to our team, EPTAM adds world-class, highly automated, thermoplastic and liquid silicone rubber injection molding expertise, while also expanding our front-end engineering support offering and benefitting from Sterling’s proximity to many of the leading Molecular Diagnostic and BioPharma OEMs located in the greater New England area.”

Stan Bowker, President of Sterling, said, “We are excited to be joining the EPTAM family. They share the same culture and values, creating the ideal partnership for our next chapter. EPTAM’s reach and industry expertise, especially in the MedTech space, combined with our world class molding, tooling, and automation experience, will greatly enhance our capabilities and offerings to our customers.” John Gravelle, CEO of Sterling, complemented, “Partnering with EPTAM is a great opportunity in the evolution of Sterling’s capabilities. We are confident this acquisition will expand EPTAM’s vast technical capabilities in servicing the life sciences and medical markets. We could not have found a better strategic fit.”

About EPTAM

EPTAM is a leading high-precision outsourced manufacturer of complex components and devices with particular expertise in plastic, metal, and injection molded applications. The company provides its custom machining solutions to leaders in the medical devices, biopharma and diversified industrials sectors. Please visit (www.eptam.com) for more details about the company and its diverse portfolio of services.

About Sterling Manufacturing and Albright Silicone

Founded in 1968, Sterling is a vertically integrated injection molding solutions partner in the consumer product, healthcare and defense industries. Sterling supports the entire product lifecycle, with rapid prototyping, tool development, validation, production molding, and significant automation expertise. In addition, Sterling offers a wide array of secondary operations such as automated assembly, pad printing, and sonic welding, amongst others. With the acquisition of Albright in 2019, Sterling added a vertically integrated silicone molding partner to its offering, allowing the company to better serve the medical, industrial, consumer, and defense industries. For more information about Sterling and Albright, visit (http://www.sterlingmfg.net/)

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. With over $7.0 billion in total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies with transaction types ranging from buyouts of profitable healthcare services companies to venture capital and company creation. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA, and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier Healthcare Partners, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com.