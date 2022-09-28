Wrangler® Introduces Denim Collection Designed by Grammy Award-Winning Musician Leon Bridges

The collection ranges in price from $60-159 and sizes XS-XL and is available to shop on www.wrangler.com as well in major retailers including Nordstrom, Inc., Urban Outfitters, Inc. and American Rag Cie. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrangler®, one of America’s most recognized denim labels, has announced the continuation of the brand’s collaboration with “Mr. Wrangler,” Grammy award-winning recording artist, Leon Bridges. In celebration of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary, the Leon Bridges x Wrangler Collection is a nod to silhouettes from the brand’s iconic archives and Bridges’ personal soulful style.

Wrangler’s long-standing, 75-year relationship with music and the western lifestyle is a natural fit with Bridges’ authentic Texas roots and adoration of Wrangler denim. While on tour, Bridges worked closely with Wrangler’s own design team to creatively direct and curate the collaboration by pulling inspiration from urban and contemporary music culture.

“Wrangler will always mean something to me. My music journey began while wearing vintage Wrangler, so I am excited to be able to collaborate with them on this exclusive collection,” says Bridges. “Working with the brand’s design team in Greensboro, N.C., I was able to walk through the brand’s archives and select original silhouettes. Our meetings continued in my hometown of Ft. Worth, TX, where we chose trims and final patterns and I was able to give feedback on the early garment prototypes. It was an amazing experience for me to play such an active role in the creative process from start to finish. Telling the story of my authentic ties and heartfelt passion for Wrangler, this collection is meant to nurture individuality and spontaneity for the trailblazers of today.”

Bridges’ personal touches, including his initials ‘LB,’ can be found in the intricate details across the 29-piece collection. Signature features such as an embroidered sleeve monogram, LB printed pocketing, matte gold finished hardware, logoed snaps and rivets live in each product across the line. The assortment incorporates denim staples like men’s and women’s jeans, shirts, jackets and a skirt with fresh graphics, powerful prints, custom laser designs and exclusive embroideries that unite classic denim and expressive sound.

“We are inspired by Leon’s own career-starting discovery, which directly influenced this collection along with his love of our authentic brand heritage,” said Vivian Rivetti, global VP of design at Wrangler. “Working side by side with Leon, we infused his passion for our vintage pieces with his personal style and were able to create a legendary collection that tells the story of our shared history. We are honored to be a part of Leon’s start and continued journey as an artist.”

To showcase the new collection and celebrate Bridges’ incredible career and style, Wrangler held an event during New York Fashion Week, including a by-invitation-only, private performance by Bridges. During the exclusive Leon Bridges x Wrangler event, the iconic denim label did an unveiling of their one-and-only Legendary-Tier NFT, which was sold via an online auction. This NFT drop follows the spring release of the digitally animated Icon-Tier NFTs featuring Bridges’ dance moves. The auction winner received a custom-crafted retro-futuristic suitcase that holds one of the two custom Wrangler denim suits in existence, the other in Bridges’ private clothing collection. Stitched together with hidden digital content, the winner has exclusive access to content and holds the accompanying 1-of-1 digital NFT, representing ownership of this work of art on the blockchain, which will live exclusively on LTD.INC’s platform.

The collection ranges in price from $60-159 and sizes XS-XL and is available to shop on www.wrangler.com as well in major retailers including Nordstrom, Inc., Urban Outfitters, Inc. and American Rag Cie. To stay up to date on #Wrangler75, visit wrangler.com and follow the brand on social media.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Leon Bridges

Gold-Diggers Sound is the third solo from Leon Bridges in a career trajectory that saw him going from working as a dishwasher and busking on the streets of his beloved Fort Worth, TX to being signed to a major label, garnering multiple and ultimately winning a Grammy Award and performing at the White House for Former President Barack Obama within a two-year span. Following the release of his Grammy Award-winning sophomore album, Good Thing, Leon issued a steady stream of music including tracks with John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves, Kiana Ledé, Lucky Daye and Noah Cyrus as well as Texas Sun, a collaboration project with fellow Texans Khruangbin. Other career highlights include opening for Harry Styles on an arena tour, his breakout track “River” being certified Platinum, portraying Gil Scott-Heron in Damien Chazelle’s First Man, appearing in a global GAP holiday campaign, garnering a CMT Award for his Crossroads collaboration with Luke Combs, performing at the Tom Ford NYFW show and MoMA’s Film Benefit honoring Tom Hanks, selling out Hollywood Bowl and back-to-back nights at Radio City Music Hall. Leon also released a track on Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack. He is currently nominated for two Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

About LTD.INC

LTD.INC is a highly curated platform that partners with iconic artists and brands to launch ultra-rare physical + digital NFT collections and experiences via the Ethereum blockchain and NFT technology. Established in London in 2020, LTD.INC's drops are designed to exist in real life, on the blockchain and in the metaverse bridging the gap between the physical and virtual economies across the worlds of art, design, fashion, lifestyle, luxury and sport. LTD.INC's mobile app and scanning technology allows its collectors instant authentication and access to exclusive content and experiences and enables creators to manage and monetize distribution of their IP through the secondary market. For more information, please visit https://www.ltd.inc/. Invest In Culture.