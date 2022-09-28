Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.

"We care about our customer experience and have aggressive growth goals so it was important that Teslar’s technology support the entire lending process from beginning to end, from origination to pay off,” said William Gonzalez, EVP of Quaint Oak Bank. “Teslar is a one-stop shop, allowing us to digitize the comprehensive lending process with a single, trusted partner. We’re confident Teslar’s automated workflows and modern technology will help us expand our geographic reach and provide our customers with a great digital experience.”

Teslar will enable Quaint Oak Bank to increase transparency across departments, providing greater visibility into customer portfolios. Through Teslar’s digital customer portal, customers can apply for loans online, securely upload documents, and easily monitor the status of their loans.

“Quaint Oak Bank is on an impressive growth trajectory, and our lending process automation tools will enable them to continue supporting new and existing communities with confidence,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “With Teslar, the bank can grow more efficiently, optimizing employees’ time and allowing them to focus more on the customer relationship. Plus, the bank will be able to provide the convenient, digitally optimized experience customers and prospects want through our digital customer portal.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.