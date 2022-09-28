Elevate Security and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Address Human Cyber Risk

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate Security and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced a strategic partnership that aligns Booz Allen’s world-class cybersecurity consulting services with Elevate’s industry-leading human cyber risk quantification and mitigation software to address the human element of cybersecurity risk. Booz Allen’s Commercial team will leverage Elevate’s vast cyber risk intelligence capabilities to deliver rapid risk assessments and provide deep visibility to organization-wide internal cyber risk. Additionally, Elevate will power the Booz Allen Commercial team’s Dynamic Cyber Trust solution, which adapts zero trust principles to individual risk scores, delivering cyber protection that minimizes insider risk while ensuring organizational productivity.

According to Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, “82% of breaches involved the human element. Whether it is the use of stolen credentials, phishing, misuse or simply an error, people continue to play a very large role in incidents and breaches alike.”

Elevate addresses workforce risk by integrating data feeds across the organization and beyond to create an individual risk score, much like a credit score, for each worker. Risk factors such as worker susceptibility to phishing, sensitive data handling, safe browsing, and password management are combined with demographics and other characteristics to form a constantly updated Human Risk Score. No other technology delivers Elevate’s detailed user risk analysis, which is based on billions of independent data points. This strategic partnership adds human risk quantification and mitigation to the Booz Allen Commercial team’s multiple cyber-enabled platforms.

“We are proud to partner with Booz Allen to deliver innovative and ready-to-deploy human risk management capabilities to their commercial clients,” said CEO and Co-founder of Elevate Security, Robert Fly. “These new offerings will empower organizations to combat advanced cybersecurity attacks aimed at employees and contractors throughout the supply chain with solutions proven to deploy at speed and scale in Fortune 50 enterprise accounts.”

“Our Dynamic Cyber Trust solution leverages the Elevate Security platform to create a uniquely scalable approach that holistically targets one of cybersecurity’s root causes of failure – people,” said Andrew Turner, executive vice president, chief technology officer, and market strategy lead for Booz Allen’s global Commercial business. “Our solution builds on core concepts of the emergent cybersecurity framework, zero trust, adding human risk assessments and employee cyber behavior analysis. This strategic and predictive approach to organizational cybersecurity eliminates implicit trust, continuously validates every stage of digital interaction, and provides transparent and measurable human-centric feedback to reduce security gaps over time. Our world class consulting expertise powers a Dynamic Cyber Trust solution to drive continuously increased levels of security in the face of evolving threats.”

About Elevate Security

Elevate Security solves the age-old problem of worker risk. Our platform proactively safeguards an organization’s riskiest users by deeply integrating into the current technology stack to identify behaviors, attack patterns, and other characteristics that affect an individual’s risk levels. Security teams apply Elevate’s risk scoring, risk-aware interventions, to predict, personalize controls, and help prevent the next incident before it happens. To learn more, visit www.elevatesecurity.com.