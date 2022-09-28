SystemOne Wins Multi-Country, Multi-Device Subcontract through the Infectious Disease Detection and Surveillance Project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. & JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SystemOne, the leader in developing and installing digital infrastructure for infectious disease diagnostics programs worldwide, announced a new subcontract with ICF to support the USAID Infectious Disease Detection and Surveillance (IDDS) project to bolster the fidelity and efficacy of medical diagnostic programs in multiple Asian and sub-Saharan African countries. This engagement enables SystemOne, ministries of health and implementation partners to rapidly deploy Aspect, SystemOne’s digital backbone for diagnostics, and keep resources focused on disease mitigation rather than drawn-out contracting processes.

“Traditional contracting in global health can take 6-18 months,” said Chris Macek, CEO, SystemOne. “While there are good reasons for these timelines, such delays can hamper a health program’s flexibility and responsiveness. An agreement like this one with the IDDS project facilitates vetting resources for multiple countries instead of requiring a drawn-out contracting process in each country. This will enable more rapid deployment, and hence positive results, across a wide range of countries and geographies.”

Earlier this year, SystemOne demonstrated how quickly a country’s network for medical diagnostics can be deployed when the company connected nearly 500 diagnostic devices in 6 weeks in Bangladesh.

“A strong digital backbone produces numerous benefits upstream and downstream from the diagnosis,” said Brad Cunningham, COO, SystemOne. “These range from the most visible, such as getting patients on treatment faster and tracking their progress, to more operational benefits, such as managing supplies of valuable and perishable reagents for individual labs and clinics.”

Initial countries targeted for installation or growth of the Aspect Diagnostic Connectivity platform include Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. SystemOne will ensure connectivity to several devices including the GeneXpert® device from Cepheid, used for diagnostics in numerous diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, Zika, COVID-19, in addition to integrating other devices in the network, including Molbio’s TrueNAT® instrument.

About ICF

ICF, a global consulting and digital services provider, collaborates with country partners and international development agencies to design and implement projects that promote sustainable, resilient societies. The company’s global health teams strengthen public health capacities while collaborating across sectors, navigating the critical relationships between health, nutrition, climate, and resilience.

About IDDS

USAID’s Infectious Disease Detection and Surveillance (IDDS) project operates in more than 20 countries in Africa and Asia where there are significant gaps in health systems’ ability to detect, track, and rapidly respond to infectious diseases and drug-resistant infections that pose a major threat to public health and global health security. The views expressed here are not necessarily those of USAID or the U.S. government.

About SystemOne

Founded in Massachusetts in 2012, SystemOne focuses on producing solutions for disease surveillance and response. SystemOne has offices in Northampton, MA and Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s new disease intelligence software, Aspect®, addresses numerous infectious diseases including Zika, Ebola, HIV, malaria, hepatitis C, TB, COVID-19 and more on a host of medical diagnostic devices.