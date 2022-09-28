Adtran and Fiber Homes Advance Service Providers’ Prospecting Capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Fiber Homes, a platform that helps buyers find homes that are connected to fiber internet. The Fiber Homes service will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities and help service providers better understand where new revenue opportunities exist.

Fiber Homes, a DxTEL platform, is the leading fiber availability resource for the real estate industry. It connects broadband providers to nationwide multiple listing service (MLS) groups and/or real estate marketing systems so home buyers can find fiber-connected homes and view which providers service the neighborhood. Adtran is the only fiber broadband solutions provider with an exclusive Fiber Homes partnership that provides Adtran customers with discounted access to the Fiber Homes platform.

“By partnering with Adtran, we are poised to further expand the Fiber Homes database quickly, opening up additional opportunities for Adtran’s customers to be spotlighted in both MLS data and their communities,” said Robert Gilbert, Principal and COO at DxTEL. “Ultimately, Adtran’s service providers will be well-positioned to strengthen local partnerships with real estate leaders and community members for an even greater impact on the people, places and things they connect.”

Mosaic One offers a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) that aggregates information from management and orchestration platforms, broadband access and consumer in-home devices to deliver three portals: Care, Operate and Promote. The Fiber Homes application will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One Promote portal that provides marketers with user behavior and customer insights to simplify and maximize their marketing efforts. Fiber broadband providers will have access to specialized content and complementing advertising tools as well. Having the service provider’s name listed directly on MLS listings provides Adtran customers with a competitive advantage, helping level the playing field between regional or municipal service providers and their large nationwide competitors.

“Adtran is an end-to-end fiber broadband solution provider. We connect our customers to the programs, partnerships and services they need to connect their communities and increase their competitiveness. This exciting, exclusive partnership enables our customers to access the Fiber Homes service at a fraction of its list price and we’re able to directly integrate advanced prospecting and fiber mapping into Mosaic One,” said Josh Bailey, Vice President, Global Software Sales Enablement at Adtran. “By adding this valuable capability into our Mosaic One Promote portal, we are extending our cloud-based SaaS offering to further enable marketing teams to deliver the right message at the right time.”

About DxTEL

DxTEL is on a mission to provide broadband providers with the insight, strategy, materials and tools to effectively and efficiently communicate the advantages of fiber Internet—all for the growth of rural communities, local providers, and rural America. DxTEL offers plug-and-play marketing solutions, like Fiber Homes and the Harper Broadband Marketing Library, as well as hands-on integrated support. Modern cooperatives and independent providers across North America trust DxTEL to help them leverage their local edge and succeed in connecting their communities to the world. Learn more at DxTEL.net or by following Fiber Homes or Harper on LinkedIn.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.