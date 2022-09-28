Boise Regional REALTORS® Partners with Real Estate Express To Provide Aspiring Real Estate Professionals with Livestream Pre-Licensing Courses

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boise Regional REALTORS® (BRR), the largest local realtor association in Idaho, today announced a partnership with Real Estate Express, the national leader in online pre-licensing real estate education, to provide aspiring real estate agents with livestream pre-licensing courses.

“We strive to provide our members with the market intelligence, business tools, and continuing education they need for every aspect of their careers,” said Becky Enrico Crum, 2022 President of Boise Regional REALTORS®. “We’re thrilled to announce that we are now able to offer pre-licensing courses through our partnership with Real Estate Express, a nationwide leader in high-quality, career-oriented real estate education.”

Through livestream courses, students learn in an instructor-led virtual classroom setting from any device, live and in real time. Livestream courses have been available for Real Estate Express students in other states and have successfully helped many professionals pass the real estate exam and become licensed.

“Livestream was a very extensive and informative class that made it easy working and learning from an online platform,” said Michele Panebianco, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Signature Premier Properties. “The instructor was as attentive as an in-person instructor would be, and we all got personal one-on-one attention from her. All the information is available at your fingertips right through your computer.”

Real Estate Express is one of the first education providers to market livestream as a course offering, which the company introduced during COVID-19. This news marks the first time that the company’s livestream courses are available to prospective real estate agents in Idaho.

“As the new go-to source in Idaho for real estate education, we are committed to the success of aspiring real estate professionals, and through our partnership with Boise Regional REALTORS®, we’re focused on delivering that commitment to aspiring real estate professionals right here in Boise,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, President of Colibri Real Estate, the parent company of Real Estate Express.

As part of Colibri Real Estate, Real Estate Express leverages the company’s family of brands to provide the best education solutions for the benefit of customers. Offering livestream courses to customers in Idaho demonstrates the growing need for these comprehensive learning solutions in every part of the United States.

For more information on livestream courses offered through Boise Regional REALTORS®, visit https://www.realestateexpress.com/real-estate-license/idaho.

ABOUT BOISE REGIONAL REALTORS®

Boise Regional REALTORS® (BRR), a 501(c)(6) trade association, represents real estate professionals throughout the Boise region. Established in 1920, BRR is the largest local REALTOR® association in the state of Idaho, helping members achieve real estate success through ethics, professionalism, and connections. BRR has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intermountain MLS (IMLS) and the REALTORS® Community Foundation.

“REALTOR®” is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is member of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

ABOUT REAL ESTATE EXPRESS

Real Estate Express is the national leader in online pre-licensing education, providing the ultimate learning experience that combines the interactivity of the classroom with the flexibility of online. With industry-leading pass rates, its user-friendly learning platform and enhanced service offerings, the company prepares aspiring real estate professionals to get licensed and kick-start their career. Real Estate Express is part of Colibri Real Estate. For more information, visit www.realestateexpress.com.

ABOUT COLIBRI REAL ESTATE

Colibri Real Estate empowers aspiring and seasoned real estate professionals to start or advance their career through unmatched learning solutions. Colibri Real Estate is part of the Colibri Group, an education company composed of elite brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals.