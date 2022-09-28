Alef Partners With Winncom Technologies to Offer the First CBRS Do-It-Yourself Private Mobile Network Solution

Alef provides an Edge API Platform that enables mobile connectivity for enterprises to customize and control their business applications, at the edge. Our flexible and scalable APIs have abstracted the complexities of network management giving enterprises the freedom to easily create, customize, and control their mobile connectivity for Industry 4.0 applications. We reduce your CAPEX and OPEX by deploying mobile network as a service at the edge to create a robust Private LTE network that is easy to launch and simple to operate without on-site mobile network installation.

Alef provides an Edge API Platform that enables mobile connectivity for enterprises to customize and control their business applications, at the edge. Our flexible and scalable APIs have abstracted the complexities of network management giving enterprises the freedom to easily create, customize, and control their mobile connectivity for Industry 4.0 applications. We reduce your CAPEX and OPEX by deploying mobile network as a service at the edge to create a robust Private LTE network that is easy to launch and simple to operate without on-site mobile network installation.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alef, the first mobile Edge API Platform, announced today that they have partnered with Winncom Technologies, a worldwide distributor of complete networking solutions, and Baicells, a provider of LTE and 5G radio products, to create a kitted, easy to use private mobile network solution leveraging the CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) Band. The do-it-yourself kit includes an Alef mobile core with eSIM, SIM and radio access network (RAN) management, end user devices, and choice of Baicells indoor or outdoor radios to deliver a highly tailored private mobile network for enterprises or service providers to get started.

The kits are highly automated to allow enterprises, value added resellers (VAR’s) and managed service providers (MSP’s) to quickly launch and affordably scale a private mobile network in minutes. In addition, the kit features Alef’s programmable API’s compatible with any RAN provider.

Alef’s self-serve API approach removes the complexity of deploying a private mobile network and offers enterprises, VAR’s and MSP’s the ability to stand up a private mobile network without the friction of waiting months for hardware and software deployment. Interoperability is a key benefit for enterprises, which enables them to securely communicate with all of their products, inside the firewall, providing an end-to-end self-service solution that also offers them control and flexibility.

Winncom Technologies’ extensive experience and engineering resources enable them to identify, design and implement the most effective and economical turnkey solutions based on a combination of the latest technologies and CBRS components. Combined with Alef’s programmable API technology, Winncom’s CBRS product and service portfolio will bring CBRS based connectivity to the enterprise, ensuring secure communications for all who desire to create their own private network.

This partnership completes the do-it-yourself kit to deliver an affordable and scalable solution for enterprises of all types and sizes to deploy their own private mobile network.

“Companies are looking for an easy and cost effective way to deploy a private mobile network solution, and this new partnership with Winncom and Baicells is the next step in allowing us to deliver these turnkey CBRS based solutions,” said Mike Mulica, CEO of Alef. “With Winncom’s ability to stock, distribute, and service, enterprises, VAR’s and MSP’s will be able to scale their networks in a matter of minutes, regardless of their location.”

“At Winncom, we pride ourselves on our expertise in broadband wireless networking products and ability to distribute these solutions globally. We are thrilled to partner with Alef’s cutting-edge technology and being able to provide our customers with an affordable and easy to integrate option to stand up their own private mobile networks,” said Mike Cook, Vice President of Business Development at Winncom Technologies.

The turnkey offering from Alef and Winncom Technologies is available to enterprises starting at $899 per month and for a limited time includes a Baicells radio, as well as unlimited access to Alef’s library of programmable connectivity APIs.

About Alef

Alef is the first Edge API Platform company that gives enterprises and developers the independence to create, customize, and control their own private network infrastructure, in less than 60 minutes. Its flagship Mobile Network as a Service product removes long deployment times and the complexity of working with mobile network operators. Alef simplifies edge computing through open APIs that unleash the massive power of the edge internet economy.

About Winncom Technologies

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer one of the industry's most notable product portfolios along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, engineering services, network design, and outstanding support. For more information, visit: http://www.winncom.com

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering 4G and 5G Network Solutions under new economics for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With commercial deployments across more than 50 countries, offices on five continents, and innovative engineering awarded 300 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells currently has more than 700 private LTE deployments in operation, including a significant presence across North America. Baicells innovations help connect the unconnected.