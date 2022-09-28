Catapult Health and Tasso Join Forces to Create Convenient, Patient-Centric Preventive Care Solution for Fortune 500 Employers and National Health Plans

DALLAS & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catapult Health, a virtual preventive care provider serving 3,500 employers with over 2 million covered lives, and Tasso Inc., the leading provider of convenient, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, today announced a collaboration that will simplify home-based preventive care for employees and their families. Effective October 5th, Catapult will start offering the Tasso+™ device as part of its VirtualCheckup®, an innovative at-home annual wellness checkup that combines simple and virtually painless testing with face-to-face clinical video consultations. VirtualCheckup is already a covered benefit for hundreds of America’s largest corporations and major national health plans, including BlueCross and BlueShield.

“Tasso’s innovative blood collection device is a perfect addition to our VirtualCheckup kit because it allows individuals to easily collect their own blood sample at home, virtually pain-free and without the traditional finger stick,” said David Michel, CEO of Catapult Health. “Together, we will transform the annual wellness exam by driving mass adoption of our VirtualCheckup, a solution designed to identify and address health risks for costly chronic conditions including depression, hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, all before they turn into adverse health events.”

Each VirtualCheckup home kit will include the Tasso+ device, a blood pressure monitor, and a measuring tape. Following simple step-by-step instructions, the recipient sends a small blood sample, two blood pressure readings, and a few physical measurements to Catapult’s laboratory in Dallas. A few days later, the participant meets via secure video with a board-certified Catapult nurse practitioner who assesses personal and family health history, reviews medication compliance, screens for depression, discusses test results, creates a personal action plan, and refers the individual into health improvement programs offered by their employer or health plan.

Earlier this month, Tasso announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Tasso+ lancet as a Class II medical device. The clearance allows the company to market and sell the device to more pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and academic institutions across the country, expanding access to a simple and virtually painless blood collection experience. For more information on the Tasso+ device-based solutions with Class II clearance, please visit www.tassoinc.com/contact.

“Today’s surging demand for virtual patient care further highlights the shortcomings of the painful, inconvenient, and inconsistent in-person blood draw procedure, which has been the standard of care for more than 60 years,” said Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and cofounder of Tasso. “We are proud to partner with Catapult Health to improve preventive care by making the annual wellness exam a faster, easier, and more convenient experience for individuals across the country.”

Catapult Health is hosting a live-stream launch event featuring its new VirtualCheckup solution, the Tasso+ device, and the CEOs of each company at 1pm CST on Wednesday, October 5th. To register, visit www.CatapultHealth.com/live.

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health is the leading provider of virtual preventive care in America. With 3,500 employer customers and over 2 million covered lives, Catapult has revolutionized the annual preventive exam with its VirtualCheckup®. Catapult’s solution targets health risks that lead to depression, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, and a recent third-party actuarial analysis of 416,000 patient records over 3 years revealed potential savings of $2.19 for every $1 invested. For more information, please visit www.catapulthealth.com.

VirtualCheckup is a registered trademark of Catapult Health.

About Tasso

Trusted diagnostics made easy. Tasso is an emerging healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company’s devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and co-development deals with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.tassoinc.com.

Tasso, the Tasso logo, and Tasso+ are trademarks of Tasso, Inc.