UiPath and ManpowerGroup Deepen Strategic Partnership to Help Organizations find the Right Blend of People, Skills, and Automation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), a leading global workforce solutions company, to expand and accelerate go-to-market workforce solutions in automation.

ManpowerGroup helps organizations in more than 75 countries transform in the fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them for success. As a long-term partner of UiPath and a leader in workforce transformation, ManpowerGroup has developed expertise in deploying the right blend of skilled talent and automation to support sustainable employment and boost productivity.

"Our data and experience tell us that automation is changing how organizations operate for the better. With the right workforce strategy, automation helps businesses create skilled jobs, hire more people, and upskill their workforce to boost employability for the long term,” said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer and North America President. “With companies across all sectors facing talent and skills shortages, now is the time to consider automation to augment human capabilities in recruiting, training, and workforce development. Together, ManpowerGroup and UiPath are ideal partners to help companies implement and expand automation initiatives that enable people to do even more rewarding, high value work.”

ManpowerGroup and UiPath will develop go-to-market automation solutions in areas like finance, human resources, contact centers, supply chain, and IT to enable more seamless, digital business. According to the most recent ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey of 40,700 employers, 45% are planning to hire more workers, with digital roles driving the most demand globally. Banking and finance, construction, education, healthcare, social work, and government report the greatest need for new hires, according to the survey.

“Our focus at UiPath is helping more organizations realize, and achieve, the business value of automation at scale. Our partnership with ManpowerGroup is a preeminent example of bringing solutions to prioritize automation and achieve more with the teams they have,” said UiPath Co-CEO Rob Enslin. “When faced with resource constraints with talent and challenging economic forces, UiPath and its partners can assist companies on both fronts to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. In addition, working with automation solutions provides upward mobility for a new generation of workers in the digital era.”

Enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses around the world are relying on the power of automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to augment employee productivity with software robots.

At UiPath FORWARD 5 conference at 4:15 pm PT on Sept. 28, Ron Needham, Senior Vice President of North America Sales and Marketing at ManpowerGroup, will deliver a presentation titled, “Automation as the Next Disruptor of Tech Innovation.”

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming its position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.