OptConnect Announces Cradlepoint Partnership - Expanding Fully Managed Solutions for IoT, Branch, and Mobile Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & KAYSVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OptConnect, a longtime leader in fully managed wireless services, today announced that it has partnered with Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. This partnership allows OptConnect to expand beyond managed IoT connectivity and support enterprise and branch, primary and backup business internet connectivity deployments, with a simple Connectivity-as-a-Service model. This new offering will be sold by OptConnect’s Premier Wireless Solutions (PWS) division while the support and day to day management will be handled through OptConnect’s headquarters in Kaysville, Utah.

The partnership joins three pioneers in the connectivity space and draws upon the strengths of each organization. Cradlepoint is a leader in hardware and cloud-based support while OptConnect is a leader in offering plug-and-play fully managed solutions, and PWS has 10+ years of experience selling Cradlepoint hardware. Customers will benefit by having one trusted partner they can rely on for all their connectivity needs. OptConnect will offer a fully managed Cradlepoint device paired with a primary SIM and multi-carrier backup SIM for Out-of-Band Management and/or failover for enhanced support to minimize support calls and truck rolls for the primary SIM carrier. OptConnect will be adding to the features of its cloud-based portfolio management platform, Summit, by integrating Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Manager for enhanced capabilities. Every OptConnect deployment will also come with the full bundle of OptConnect managed services that customers have trusted for their connectivity needs for more than 13 years:

Network Operations Center with 24/7 Customer Support in USA

24/7/365 device/carrier monitoring and management

Device obsolescence protection (4G, 5G, and beyond)

OpEx and CapEx Models

Secure private IP network (now supporting global deployments through this offering)

Pre/Post-sales support

Data plan management with carriers

Cloud-based portfolio management platform (Summit) for monitoring and alerts (future integration with NetCloud Manager)

Logistics and supply chain management

Pre-deployment configurations and provisioning and complete ongoing support post deployment

2nd SIM for out of band management and maximum uptime

OptConnect’s latest offering with Cradlepoint provides a simple path for customers while removing all the delays, complexities, and frustrations of typical LTE deployments. As more organizations make the transition to cellular connectivity as their primary internet service, OptConnect has created a solution that will provide the highest level of support and reliability. Every second of lost connectivity is crippling for organizations so OptConnect’s fully managed solution was built to ensure success with as little to no downtime as possible.

“At OptConnect, we believe that connectivity should be simple, reliable, and easy to deploy, so we’ve perfected a fully-managed, plug-and-play solution that delivers that over the past 13 years,” said Chris Baird, CEO at OptConnect. “We are excited to partner with Cradlepoint and add its hardware solutions paired with our award-winning fully managed solutions to provide the highest level of reliability, support and management for our customers and allow them to focus on their business while we take care of all of their connectivity needs.”

“Today’s announcement accelerates the deployment of robust wireless WAN solutions that create a secure, controllable and manageable infrastructure for OptConnect’s growing customer base,” said Eric Purcell, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Cradlepoint. “As a member of the Cradlepoint Partner program, OptConnect can deliver unique and best-in-class Wireless WAN to help its customers transform businesses while providing the flexibility of choosing between a CapEx, OpEx, or totally managed service offering. We look forward to engaging with OptConnect to deliver scalable and enterprise-class solutions.”

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a subsidiary of Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses division. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America.

About Premier Wireless Solutions

Premier Wireless Solutions is a division of OptConnect that is a value-add distributor and services provider that offers a full range of services from concept to deployment. PWS delivers innovative wireless products from embedded modules to fully integrated systems and combines expansive global connectivity plans for all applications accommodating data usage models large and small. PWS offers a full spectrum of connectivity solutions from low data IoT deployments all the way up to high data fixed wireless solutions for enterprise deployments and everything in between.

About OptConnect

OptConnect is North America's leading provider of managed service wireless connectivity for ATMs, Smart Safes, Kiosks, Micro Markets, Digital Signage, and many other IoT/M2M applications. OptConnect provides a secure and reliable monitored wireless connection to the Internet for unattended equipment that is easy, low-risk, and convenient: All supported by a superior customer service infrastructure. OptConnect has spent 13+ years perfecting managed wireless services so that customers can focus on their core business strengths without having to deal with the delays, complexities, and frustrations of typical cellular deployments. OptConnect's fully managed solution provides Connectivity-as-a-Service for M2M and IoT applications that are simple and easy to implement.