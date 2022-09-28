Bitdefender Launches Multi-Year Formula One Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Ferrari S.p.A., to become Cybersecurity global partner of Scuderia Ferrari, which is competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship®.

“We are pleased to embark on this new partnership with Bitdefender, with whom we share values such as the highest level of technological efficiency, striving for excellence in performance and a culture of security,” said Mattia Binotto, Team Principal and Managing Director, Scuderia Ferrari. “It’s a pleasure to be able to count on a dependable Team Partner such as Bitdefender, an innovative and accomplished company, already highly regarded for its professionalism and reliability.”

As a Scuderia Ferrari Partner, starting at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines, Singapore Grand Prix 2022, Bitdefender will display its company logo on Ferrari drivers’ helmets, as well as on the F1-75 single-seater driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and, from 2023, on racing suits and team uniforms. The companies will also engage in marketing activities, including private meet and greets with Ferrari team drivers and technical team members, factory tours, garage access, and other exclusive activities. In addition, Ferrari will also explore and assess Bitdefender cybersecurity products and services to incorporate them into its business.

The partnership is a natural alignment between the two companies, highlighting the power of data, humans and machines working together to excel.

Bitdefender threat researchers, security analysts and engineers develop advanced threat and behavioral analytics from the organization’s global network of hundreds of millions of monitored and protected endpoints to find and stop cyberattacks faster. This elite team of security practitioners analyzes and validates billions of threat queries daily feeding powerful intelligence into Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions for businesses and consumers.

“Bitdefender shares with Scuderia Ferrari a heritage of excellence and a demonstrated track record of building state of the art, innovative technologies to deliver winning results,” said Florin Talpes, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “When every second counts, only the most advanced cars win races on the track, and only the most advanced technology has the power to effectively prevent, defend and respond to cyberattacks. Partnering with Scuderia Ferrari, the most iconic Formula 1 team, is a natural fit for Bitdefender, and we look forward to accelerating our brand awareness as we stay focused on providing our customers worldwide with leading edge cybersecurity protection.”

For more information about this partnership visit: https://www.bitdefender.com/scuderiaferrari/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance, and ease of use to enterprise organizations and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world’s most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.