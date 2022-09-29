Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to FlyArystan

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to FlyArystan. This aircraft, featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1127GA-JM engines, is the first A320neo that ACG has delivered to FlyArystan.

“ACG is very excited to be a partner of Air Astana and FlyArystan in this momentous occasion,” said Claudio Cheinquer, ACG Vice President Marketing for Central Asia, Middle East and Africa. “This is the airline’s first new A320neo from Airbus’ assembly line, and it marks a major milestone evidencing the airline’s successful growth trajectory.”

“FlyArystan is the first low-cost carrier in Central Asia. We operate more than 60 domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 11 A320s. With the arrival of our 12th aircraft, our first new Airbus A320neo, FlyArystan will expand our route network and will offer affordable flights to a larger market,” said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Managing Director at FlyArystan. The increased seat capacity from 180 to 188 seats per aircraft is the most significant eco-project in the FlyArystan profile. This new aircraft, which we have named Leo, will be the first of 7 committed A320neo Family aircraft and will start the era of young generation fleet. The A320neo Family aircraft will enable us to lower fares and encourage more people to travel. It’s a very exciting time for FlyArystan.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 475 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2022, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.