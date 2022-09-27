Immunis Chairman Dr. Hans Keirstead Presents United Nations General Assembly Keynote on Behalf of the National Institute of Child Sexual Assault

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunis, Inc., a private biotech company generating an innovative treatment for age and disease-related immune decline, announces that its Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead, delivered a keynote on behalf of the National Institute of Child Sexual Assault (NICSA) at the UN General Assembly in New York City. As part of Immunis’ ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Dr. Keirstead presented a keynote on child sexual assault (CSA), which aligns with the United Nation’s efforts to eradicate human trafficking and eliminate emotional, economical and physical violence against children and women.

NICSA is the leading organization in the CSA field that provides governance and accountability to monetary distributions in the sector. NICSA is informed by third-party government and academic institutions to determine which aspects of CSA are most influential now. NICSA maximizes human impact by funding those CSA organizations that address priority targets, including 1) advertising of child trafficking, 2) explicit abuse of children, 3) sting operations to jail perpetrators, 4) child rehabilitation centers, 5) legislative changes to protect children, 6) education of first responders and parents, and 7) research on CSA.

“We are your intelligence agency, deploying your support in the most efficient way possible for the greatest impact in fighting child sexual assault,” says Dr. Hans Keirstead.

Dr. Keirstead’s social responsibility efforts extend to other projects, including the Zero Abuse Project and Operation Underground Railroad, which have been successful in rescuing children from sex trafficking and exploitation, and effecting legislative changes to protect children and enable prosecution of perpetrators. His expertise in worldwide affairs was also highlighted in a recent keynote he presented to the United Nations to address artificial intelligence in healthcare. His international volunteerism demonstrates his dedication to providing solutions for global issues, including healthcare and violence against children.

About National Institute of Child Sexual Assault

NICSA carefully selects and empowers CSA organizations that will produce the greatest impact by providing them with funds, governance, cohesion and operational efficiencies. For additional information about the National Institute for Child Sexual Assault, please visit: https://www.nationalinstituteofcsa.org

About Zero Abuse Project

The Zero Abuse Project’s mission is to eliminate all forms of child sexual abuse. It transforms institutions to effectively prevent, recognize, and respond to child sexual abuse. The programs provide “cross-disciplinary education and training, advocacy for systemic legal change, guidance for survivor support, and leadership on emerging technologies.” For additional information about the Zero Abuse Project, please visit: https://www.zeroabuseproject.org

About Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.)

O.U.R.’s priority is to rescue children from sexual trafficking and exploitation. The organization has been successful in supporting thousands of survivors in 30 countries because specific approaches are implemented based on geographical location, needs of the survivors, and best practices in the field. For additional information about O.U.R., please visit: https://www.ourrescue.org

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The STEM product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in stem cell technologies to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ IMM01-STEM Phase 1/2a trial please visit: www.immunisbiomedical.com

